Iron County teens learn the ropes of law enforcement during 3-week training course

Junior Deputy Academy participants conduct a training exercise involving riot gear, Cedar City, Utah, June 2021 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A group of teenagers recently completed a three-week “Junior Deputy Academy” training program operated by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Iron County Sheriff’s Deputy Brenda Pires, who organized and oversaw the program, said it provides an opportunity for young adults to experience what law enforcement officers go through, both in training and in their day-to-day work activities.

“We give these kids a chance to see for themselves what we experience,” Pires said.

The course covered a variety of topics and tactics, including self-defense, traffic stops, 10-code, forced jail cell entry, CPR, K-9 search and rescue, rappelling and tactical ropes rescue, vehicle searches, firearms and crime scene investigation.

“Who else can say they have been affected by pepper balls or been in a car that has been pitted by another vehicle?” Pires added.

The students, who ranged in age from 13 to 18, also did physical training exercises each day, and measured their progress over the three-week period.

Additionally, the participants learned about the laws, policies and rules that regulate law enforcement, along with how the judicial system works, Pires said. They even got to speak with a judge and ask questions.

Pires, who called the program “fun, challenging and informative,” noted that the participants came from a variety of social backgrounds.

“What I like most about this program is the unity that it creates,” she said. “The kids become like family members to each other and create a bond that they would never have with each other in normal circumstances. Kids that would never talk to each other at school are now friends. I love that part about the program.”

“It makes the kids think outside the box and really discover who they are,” she added.

The program especially benefits students who may be interested in pursuing a related career, Pires said, adding that she knows of at least seven program graduates from previous years who are now working in law enforcement.

In addition to expressing her appreciation for the students, Pires also thanked the various sheriff’s deputies, along with officers, troopers and representatives from other agencies who helped teach the classes.

Pires said 17 of the 19 program participants completed the entire three-week course and received a certificate. The students enrolled in the program were Andrew Howell, Brock Howell, Hunter Shotwell, Russell Charles, Mac-Houston Charles, Levi Hasemeyer, Geneva Richards, Angelina Sizelove, Teresa Ruiz, Tyson Ruiz, Owen Montiano, Noah Macias, Jared Stolworthy, Tatyana Hernandez, Corbin Quigley, Zoyie Powell, Tanner Bettisch, Kyle Jessop and Greyson Brown.

