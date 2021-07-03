Paper Jams: Voice actor Jason Lewis shows off his talent as a ‘Soul Man’

FEATURE — Live music has returned to Southern Utah and the Canyon Media crew is back to highlighting local musicians, so gather around for another session of Paper Jams.

Jason Lewis

Gentry Music & Arts recently hosted Jason Lewis, who was visiting St. George all the way from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Lewis has worked as a professional voiceover artist for more than 15 years, but he’s also a talented singer. Joined by owner Garry Gentry on piano, he lit up the studio with a spirited rendition of the R&B classic “Soul Man,” followed by Billy Joel’s signature tune “Piano Man.”

Watch (and hear) Jason Lewis perform at Gentry Music & Arts in the media player above.

Lewis is a musician, actor and voiceover artist with a host of impressive film and TV credits to his name, including Superman in the animated series “Justice League Action.” He has also provided voice acting for Disney and Universal Studios theme park attractions and the beloved character “Donkey” from the “Shrek” franchise in “Swamp Talk with Shrek & Donkey.”

Gentry Music & Arts

From keyboards to ukuleles and palettes to paintbrushes, a passion for creativity is soaked into the walls of Gentry Music & Arts.

After 35 years in business, Gentry and his wife, Carmen, have become a fixture among visual and performing artists in community, offering not only instruments but also works of art as well as piano lessons, art classes and facility rentals. Their goal is to reach out to people in the St. George area and bring happiness to their lives through art and music.

