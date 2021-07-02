What’s Going There: The return of normalcy and new businesses all over Washington County

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Though the economy came to a fairly screeching halt in the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, business in Southern Utah persisted through the uncertain climate, and several new developments and businesses – or new locations for familiar ones – are in the works.

In this episode of “What’s Going There 2021,” Tom and Travis of Linx Commercial Real Estate are excited to be back and showing all the new things coming soon.

“Who would’ve thought normalcy is such a lofty goal?” Travis said.

The duo starts downtown with their first stop at the soon-to-be Bombay Cafe.

“We have a lot of buzz about this restaurant,” Tom said.

The next location is The Shoppes at Zion, where three new restaurants are coming in: Berries ‘n’ Cream, Papa’s Got Jerk and Tacos Plaza.

Speaking of restaurants, Tom’s aptly named “Chick-fil-A No. 2” is finally under construction on South Bluff Street.

“They’ll be done the end of October,” he said. “We get a ton of questions about that.”

Across the way from the new Chick-fil-A location, equipment is moving dirt for the new 60,000-square-foot Riverfront Medical. Lots of activity is also happening in the area of 1450 S. River Road, with several people asking…well, What’s Going There? Tom and Travis give a hint of some of these new businesses.

But Travis says it’s not all about retail.

“For all you sports fans out there, Stucki Farms has a new 55-acre sports complex coming soon,” he said.

The complex will include 16 outdoor fields and a 130,000-square-foot facility that will house a soccer field. Phase one is slated to open early 2022, Tom said.

The two break for pizza at the Onyx Cafe off the Interstate 15 Green Springs exit.

“Just had a couple of the best pizzas I’ve ever had in my life,” Tom said. “Unbelievable.”

But the tour doesn’t end there, as Tom and Travis continue from Exit 2 to Dinosaur Crossing and all points in between. Find out more about all the new developments on this episode of “What’s Going There.”

