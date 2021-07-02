Didn’t draw a big game hunt permit? DWR announces dates that remaining deer, elk permits go on sale

Bull elk in the wild, Southern Utah, Sept. 26, 2012 | Photo by Ron Stewart, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY — If you didn’t draw a buck deer or bull elk permit during the hunt drawing earlier this year and you’re still interested in hunting deer or elk this fall, your last chance to obtain a permit begins next week.

According to a press release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the permits are first come, first served, and you must have a valid hunting or combination license to purchase a permit.

The sales dates for the permits have changed from past years and are as follows:

General-season archery elk permits for adults and youth: Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 8. The general-season archery bull and spike elk permits are unlimited.

Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 8. The general-season archery bull and spike elk permits are unlimited. General-season any bull elk permits for adults and youth: Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 13. The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. There are 17,500 bull elk permits for adults and an unlimited number of permits for youth. You must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase any of the youth permits.

Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 13. The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. There are 17,500 bull elk permits for adults and an unlimited number of permits for youth. You must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase any of the youth permits. General-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing: Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 15. There are a total of 560 permits remaining.

Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 15. There are a total of 560 permits remaining. Youth general-season archery deer permits: Available at 8 a.m. on July 15. These permits are not left over from any type of drawing; they are set aside specifically for youth hunts each year.

Available at 8 a.m. on July 15. These permits are not left over from any type of drawing; they are set aside specifically for youth hunts each year. All over-the-counter antlerless permits: Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 20.

Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 20. General-season spike bull elk permits for adults and youth: Available beginning at 8 a.m. on July 22. There are 15,000 available permits.

You can get more details about the permits, including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit, on the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website. While the web page isn’t actively updated after the permits go on sale, you can see the remaining number of permits when you go online to purchase.

How do I buy one of these permits?

People interested in buying a permit can purchase it online, at a DWR office or from any available license agent. However, because these permits go on sale beginning at 8 a.m., be sure to check the hours of your nearest available agent before traveling there. You can find all the license agents on the DWR website.

There will also be a virtual waiting room for those buying online to better manage the pressure of the high volume of people wanting to buy permits. If a customer refreshes or navigates away from the queue page, they may lose their spot in line and have to start over.

“If you happened to miss the big game drawing or were unsuccessful, this is your last opportunity for a chance to hunt big game in Utah this fall,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said in the press release. “Also, don’t forget that you can mentor a youth during these hunts, and it’s a great opportunity to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.”

Make sure to familiarize yourself with the 2021 Big Game Field Regulations Guidebook before you start scouting and planning your hunt for the fall. It can be found online, along with the 2021 Big Game Application Guidebook.

