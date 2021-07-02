Funeral pre-planning with Hughes Mortuary relieves stress, ensures final wishes are fulfilled

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If something happened to you today, would your family know what to do? Are they aware of your wishes, and would your funeral be exactly as you desired?

Following a death, relatives are burdened with the responsibility of finding a mortuary, organizing the funeral, choosing a final resting place and paying for it all – unless the deceased purchased a pre-planning policy. People of all ages can provide their loved ones with a thoughtful and valuable gift by making memorial arrangements in advance with Hughes Mortuary.

“It’s a better experience for the family members left behind when there aren’t a whole lot of decisions that have to be made,” owner and funeral director Jimmie Hughes said.

Hughes said more people are recognizing the benefits of making funeral arrangements ahead of time through the purchase of a pre-planning policy. Pre-planning not only removes a financial and emotional burden from the shoulders of grieving relatives, but it also provides the buyer with assurance that their final wishes will be fulfilled.

Without a pre-planning policy, families are rushed to make decisions and often end up spending more than they should. Hughes said no family should have to go into debt to pay for a loved one’s memorial. Furthermore, uncertainty regarding everything from music to flowers to pallbearers can stir up conflict between relatives.

The funeral experience is vastly different for the relatives of someone who already had a plan in place. Hughes said it takes the guesswork out of what they may have wanted their memorial to look like and how to pay for it. With a pre-planning policy, the family can instead focus on being together and celebrating the life of their loved one.

People often choose to pre-plan for monetary reasons as well. Hughes said buying a policy today ensures their final needs will be met regardless of future financial uncertainty or changes in medical coverage.

Pre-planning also protects against inflation. Although the cost of funeral services may rise over time, policies are designed for growth and will gradually accrue interest to cover the difference.

“Once you have your plan in place and paid for, it’s guaranteed that your funeral won’t cost any more than what you’ve paid,” Hughes said. “Your money is always your money.”

Pre-planning policies are handled by a third-party insurance company, and the funeral home doesn’t receive any of the funds until the buyer’s death occurs. Policies are also transferable to another mortuary if they move out of the area or to a different state.

Hughes said it’s never too soon to consider buying a funeral policy in advance, adding that he has met grandparents in their 80s without a final expense plan. Rather than putting it off until the most stressful time, he encourages customers to explore their options when there’s no pressure to make a decision.

The knowledgeable staff at Hughes Mortuary will provide buyers all the information they need to make the best choice for themselves and their loved ones. Hughes vows that customers will never have to sacrifice quality to obtain reasonable pricing. The mortuary facilitates respectful funeral, burial, cremation and memorial services for people of any faith or religion.

Love is expressed through quality service at Hughes Mortuary. As a fifth-generation native of Southern Utah with deep roots in the community, Hughes takes pride in providing courteous and compassionate assistance to every family while they mourn.

“In this business, it really shows when you love what you do,” he said. “The little things that matter to us are the little things that matter to the people we serve.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Hughes Mortuary | Address: 1037 E. 700 South, St. George | Telephone: 435-674-5000 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.