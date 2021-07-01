Zions Bank invites public to nominate homes for annual ‘Paint-a-Thon’ service project

In this file photo, volunteers participate in Zions Bank’s 29th annual "Paint-a-Thon" service project, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Zions Bank, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Zions Bank is inviting the public to nominate homes for its employees to spruce up with a fresh coat of exterior paint during its annual “Paint-a-Thon” service project.

According to a press release issued by the Zions Bank, this year marks the 30th year for this project that benefits low-income elderly, disabled and veteran residents in communities across Utah and Idaho. Typically, homes are referred to Zions Bank by city and state housing agencies, aging services, community organizations and local churches.

This year, the public is invited to nominate up to 20 of the 41 homes employees will scrape, paint and landscape.

To qualify for consideration, homeowners must meet federal Department of Housing and Urban Development income guidelines, detailed on Zions Bank’s website, which includes the link to the nomination form. Nominations are due by July 15.

In addition to painting, Zions employees will provide yard clean-up, pruning, mowing, planting and minor repairs as needed by homeowners. The cost for all paint and supplies is contributed by Zions Bank, the release states.

“We know older adults cherish the opportunity to remain in their homes as long as possible, so this is our way of helping them accomplish that goal, while at the same time beautifying our neighborhoods,” said Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson.

Launched in 1991, Zions Bank’s Paint-a-Thon began as a volunteer project for a dozen homes along Utah’s Wasatch Front, according to the news release. Over the past three decades, Zions Bank employees have put aside summer pastimes for a week each year — volunteering in the evenings after work and on Saturday — to paint more than 1,000 homes throughout Idaho and Utah.

Not counting the dollar value of volunteer hours through the years, the bank has donated more than $1 million toward beautifying homes in the two states.

