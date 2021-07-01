When it comes to price and service, nobody beats Best of Southern Utah winner the Mattress Store

Stock image | Photo by fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Night after night, millions of Americans lie awake frustrated, sometimes for hours, until they finally fall into a much-needed sleep – only to wake up the next morning feeling just as tired. If this sounds like you, it’s time to visit Southern Utah’s sleep experts at the Mattress Store.

Shopping for a mattress doesn’t have to be complicated. Serving the community with four locations, the Mattress Store is committed to giving customers the lowest possible prices and matching them to the bed that fits their unique needs.

Owner Justin Allen believes that great sleep tonight promotes better health tomorrow, something he strives to help customers achieve on a daily basis. That personalized service is why voters recognized the Mattress Store as the community’s preferred mattress retailer in the Best of Southern Utah contest for the second year in a row.

“People aren’t just showing up to buy a mattress,” he said. “They’re coming here because they’re not sleeping well.”

Allen started working for the Mattress Store as a college student and bought the business in 2007. Throughout his career in the mattress industry, he has come to recognize these three common complaints as telltale signs that a customer is overdue for a new bed:

They have difficulty falling asleep and are more restless throughout the night than before.

Although not aware of any sleep disturbances, they no longer wake up feeling as refreshed as they used to.

They wake up in the morning with aches and pains or numbness in certain body parts.

The average person spends about one-third of their lifetime asleep, and the quality of that sleep has a profound effect on how they feel while awake. Buying a mattress means making an investment in your health, and the right mattress can actually improve it.

Most medical guidelines advise between 7-9 hours of nightly rest for the majority of adults. But even more important than the amount of overall sleep is time spent in rapid eye movement – or REM – sleep, the deepest sleep cycle that allows both the body and brain to detoxify and recharge.

As a Tempur-Sealy International Elite Retailer, the Mattress Store carries products backed by science to help people sleep better. Allen recommends Tempur-Pedic mattresses with Sleeptracker technology for customers seeking to improve their sleep quality and learn more about their sleep cycles.

Sleeptracker uses sensors installed below the mattress to monitor the user’s heart rate and activity throughout the night in minute-by-minute snapshots. It also records the temperature, humidity, air purity and carbon dioxide levels within the bedroom and compiles personalized sleep insights in a user-friendly smartphone app.

Sleeptracker works hand-in-hand with Tempur-Ergo smart bases, which raise automatically when the system detects snoring to minimize sleep disturbance and can be adjusted to virtually any position.

Within the main mattress categories – foam, adjustable and innerspring – are countless variations of size, thickness, material and features. Body size, sleeping position, temperature preference and partner motion are among the factors that must be taken into consideration when searching for the ideal bed.

Although customers can browse their extensive catalog online, Allen said there’s no substitute for the in-person experience of shopping at the Mattress Store. Customers are welcome to try out any bed on their sales floor while a member of his expert team listens to their sleep story and helps fit them with the right products.

“If it isn’t right, we’re going to take care of it,” he said. “We’re local, and we’re here in the store six days a week.”

And with plenty of stock in a local warehouse, they offer next-day delivery throughout Washington and Iron counties for most items. Full-service delivery and/or installation is available for every product sold along with old mattress removal.

The Mattress Store provides no-interest financing to help make a better night’s sleep more attainable. Allen said most customers can get a top-of-the-line Tempur-Pedic bed in their home for about $100 a month.

When it comes to price, quality and service, nobody beats the Mattress Store… nooobody! Stop by any of their Southern Utah locations today and see how Allen and his sleep experts can help you find the deeply restorative rest you’ve been dreaming about.

