Zion National Park reopens with modified operations, parking after flash flooding

Aftermath of flash flooding of Zion Canyon, Springdale, Utah, June 29, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Zion National Park, St. George News

SPRINGDALE – Zion National Park will be in modified operations Wednesday due to clean-up activities in the wake of flash flooding throughout the park. The park is asking motorists to use caution.

Officials have reopened state Route 9, the south and east entrances for inbound and outbound traffic and the Zion Canyon Visitor Center and Park Store. Shuttles are also operating in the park and in the town of Springdale.

Visitors should expect traffic delays, debris on roads and potential closures of trails and parking areas as clean-up continues and damage is being assessed.

The oversized vehicle lot is closed until further notice. The park has limited oversized vehicle parking due to this closure, so visitors should plan on parking in town where oversized parking is available on Lion Boulevard and other parking areas.

According to the National Weather Service, the flash flood rating in Zion National Park for Wednesday is probable. Zion National Park experiences monsoons each summer that result in an increased risk of flash floods. These floods often occur without warning and can increase water flow by over 100 times. Plan ahead and be prepared. Always be aware of the threat of storms and lightning and be prepared for a wide range of weather conditions.

Flash floods, often caused by storms miles away, are dangerous and can be life-threatening. Check flash flood potential ratings on the National Weather Service website before starting your trip. If bad weather threatens, do not enter a narrow canyon. Three critical steps to flash flood safety are: get to higher ground, do not drive in water and stay informed. When an area is flooded turn around, don’t drown.

Alternate east and west routes to the park are available via state Route 59 from Hurricane, to Fredonia, Arizona, and State Route 14 from Cedar City to Long Valley Junction and Highway 89.

