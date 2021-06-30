Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival begins this weekend

Wildflower Festival sign among wildflower at Cedar Breaks National Monument, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Lin Floyd, St. George News

CEDAR CITY — The National Park Service will host the annual Cedar Breaks Wildflower Festival beginning Friday and continuing daily through July 11.

The festival highlights the amazing wildflowers that are blooming in the park’s alpine environment along the rim of the Cedar Breaks Amphitheater. The highlight of the festival will be daily Wildflower Walks, which will be available four times each day.

According to a press release issued by the park service, Wildflower Walks will begin at the park’s Picnic Area at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The walks will be led by park rangers, interns and volunteers and will last approximately 45 minutes. The programs will follow the Sunset Trail which meets outdoor accessibility guidelines, but visitors should be prepared to walk up to a mile.

In addition to the daily Wildflower Walks, the National Park Service has partnered with the Southern Utah Museum of Art to bring local plein air artists into the park on July 11. These artists will be creating wildflower focused paintings at many of the park’s overlooks. Visitors are encouraged to engage with the artists about painting in the park.

Throughout the festival the park will continue to offer geology programs at the North View Overlook. Additional programs may be added in the coming weeks. A complete listing of programs is available online.

Construction of the Cedar Breaks Visitor Contact Station is underway and has changed visitor operations this season. To help visitors plan for visiting the park this summer, a new 2021 Visitor Guide webpage is available online. The webpage includes information about ranger programs, information booths, entrance pass sales, campground operations and most importantly restrooms. The page is updated regularly.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.