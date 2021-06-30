TGIF Show: Your 4th of July weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!

Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:

See video at the top of this listing.

4th of July weekend events | July 2-5

Art

Entertainment

Family

Foods/vendors/charity

Music

Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City. Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Jamit | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite. Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m. PST | Scuzz Twittly | Admission: $18.35-$27.52 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite. Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.



Nightlife/social

Outdoor/active/sporting

Have a tip for something happening next weekend?

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.