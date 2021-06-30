TGIF Show: Your 4th of July weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
4th of July weekend events | July 2-5
Art
-
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Only Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday through Monday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Arts to Zion Studio Tour | Admission: Free | Location: Arts to Zion Showcase, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 3-5:30 p.m. | Zen Tree Paint Night | Admission: $45 | Location: MoFACo, 55 N. Main St., St. George.
Entertainment
-
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance Opening | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | Spirit of Polynesia | Admission: $15.99-$49.99 | Location: O.C. Tanner Amphitheater, 144 Lion Blvd., Springdale.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Annie | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | South Pacific | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | Ragtime Opening | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy PG Show | Admission: $10-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy R Show | Admission: $10-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Family
-
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Kanab’s Small Town Independence Day Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Jacob Hamblin Park, 566 N. 100 East, Kanab.
- Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to midnight | City of St. George 4th of July Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, starting at 7:30 a.m. | Springdale Fourth of July | Admission: Free | Location: Springdale Elementary School, 898 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.
- Saturday, 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. | Hurricane 4th of July Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Parowan 4th of July Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 1 W. Center St., Parowan.
- Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. | Brian Head 4th of July | Admission: Free | Location: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.
- Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Cedar City July 4th Parade and Park Celebration | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Foods/vendors/charity
-
- Friday, 6-10 p.m. | St. George Children’s Entrepreneur Market | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
-
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Jamit | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, starting at 8:30 p.m. PST | Scuzz Twittly | Admission: $18.35-$27.52 | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lance | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
-
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | First Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight | Electro Freedom Festival | Admission: $25 | Location: Boulder Mountain Ranch, East Desert Drive, Apple Valley.
- Saturday, 7-10:30 p.m. | 99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration | Admission: $15 | Location: Greater Zion Stadium, 500 S. 700 East, St. George.
- Sunday, 6-9:30 p.m. PST | Rockets Over the Red Mesa | Admission: Free | Location: Eureka Casino Resort, 275. Mesa Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.
Outdoor/active/sporting
-
- Saturday, starting at 6:30 a.m. | Uncle Sam 4K | Admission: $40 | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST | Red, White & Blue Golf Classic | Admission: $45-$180 | Location: Palms Golf Club, 550 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield.
