How to start your pain management journey: Q&A with Dr. Steven Larsen of Desert Pain Specialists

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Offering unmatched quality of service, the interventional pain management team at Desert Pain Specialists is dedicated to helping patients find relief from their pain by delivering more than might be expected: more locations, more communication and more care.

The board-certified physicians and advanced practice providers at Desert Pain work to improve patient quality of life through innovative pain management solutions. They treat all types of acute and chronic pain, including back pain, neck pain, abdominal pain, sciatica, sports injuries, migraines and neuropathy.

“Simply put, here at Desert Pain, we do the right thing for the patient,” interventional pain management specialist Dr. Steven Larsen said.

Larsen said patients starting a new chapter in their pain management journey have many questions. As such, he strives to answer several of the most common.

Do you accept Select Health insurance?

Desert Pain accepts all major insurance providers, including Select Health. Larsen said their physicians consistently achieve high ratings in patient satisfaction. The practice is open Monday through Friday and can book patients for same-day or next-day consultations.

“Depending on the complexity of the patient, we adjust the visit to give them more time,” he said. “Each patient is given a personalized approach.”

Do I need to bring my imaging into the office?

Larsen said there’s no need to bring CDs or films when you visit Desert Pain. The practice is connected to all local imaging centers and can quickly access MRI, CT scan and X-ray results.

As the area’s premier interventional pain management team, Desert Pain practices evidence-based, forward-thinking medicine that integrates the newest available treatments. The board-certified physicians undergo continued medical education and training in cutting-edge solutions including regenerative medicine.

Do I need a referral to make an appointment?

Most new patients don’t need a referral to be seen, Larsen said. Desert Pain works closely with Intermountain St. George Regional Hospital and neurosurgeons, orthopedists and primary care physicians throughout Southern Utah to develop and implement a comprehensive care plan to suit every patient’s needs.

“We maintain a good working relationship with each provider, so we communicate directly with them to coordinate care,” Larsen said. “We share patient visit notes with each provider so they know exactly what we’re doing.”

Are steroid injections safe?

Larsen said steroid injections are safe and advisable for many people with chronic or acute pain when performed by a licensed physician and monitored in a controlled environment. The physicians at Desert Pain keep track of every patient’s yearly steroid dosage to ensure it stays at a safe level.

“Steroids can be used in many injections, but not every injection requires steroids,” he said. “A doctor will determine if a steroid injection is right for you and explain it thoroughly.”

Where are you located?

Serving the community across seven locations, Desert Pain provides convenient access to quality care anywhere in Southern Utah. They have a state-of-the-art facility in St. George along with clinics in Cedar City, Mesquite, Hurricane, Kanab, Beaver and Panguitch to meet the needs of the area’s growing population.

Desert Pain has created a network of providers throughout the area to connect patients with experts who can further their healing beyond the treatment of pain, including surgeons, neurologists, nutritionists and behavioral health therapists.

Desert Pain stands at the forefront of treating acute and chronic pain in Southern Utah by offering patients shorter wait times and more one-on-one attention from compassionate physicians trained in the latest procedures. All of the physicians have completed fellowship training in both acute and chronic pain management, and with the help of their skilled nursing staff, they’re willing to spend as much time with each patient as necessary in order for them to feel comfortable.

At Desert Pain, patients are seen, heard, understood and supported throughout their pain management journey.

“I tell patients that if they have any problems from their toes to their nose, we can help them,” Larsen said.

Call 435-216-7000 or visit the Desert Pain website to schedule an appointment today.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

