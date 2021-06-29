6 tips for planning menus around farmers market selections

File photo by JGI/Tom Grill/Royalty-free, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Farmers markets are known for offering an ever-changing variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Although variety is a benefit of shopping at local farmers markets, it can be difficult and overwhelming to come up with a menu for the week without knowing what will be available at the market. Being flexible allows you to choose the produce that looks the best and is offered at the best price.

Below are tips for planning meals around the unpredictable availability at farmers market.

Reverse your menu planning schedule. Shop at the market first, then build a menu for the week based on what you purchased. This will ensure that you use what you bought, which will reduce food waste.

Plan the non-vegetable portion of your meals, then add the vegetable part after seeing what looks best at the market.

Have a general sense of when different fruits and vegetables are usually in season and available. Plan your menu with at least two options, then buy the one that is offered at the best price.

Bring your menu to the market. If there is something that looks great, but isn’t in your plan, revise your menu on the spot to incorporate it.

Include a few meals in your menu that use a variety of produce such as stir-fry, soup or omelets.

Be open to making last-minute substitutions to your favorite recipe. Consider these fruits and vegetables that work well as substitutions for each other. If the recipe calls for:

Apples – Try pears, grapes, cherries

Beets – Try radishes, turnips, rutabaga, potatoes

Blueberries – Try strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, pitted cherries

Broccoli – Try cauliflower, cabbage, Brussel sprouts

Cucumbers – Try celery, zucchini

Zucchini – Try yellow squash, patty pan squash, eggplant

Potatoes – Try carrots, sweet potatoes, beets, rutabaga, turnips

Spinach – Try kale, Swiss chard, bok choy

Onions – Try shallots, leeks, scallions

Peaches – Try nectarines, plums, pears

Written by HEIDI LEBLANC, Utah State University Extension Create Better Health director, and CASEY COOMBS, Create Better Health assistant director.

