Heavy flooding prompts closure of section of highway leading to Zion National Park

A section of state Route 9 is flooded after heavy rains, Washington County, Utah, June 29, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Flooding in the road leading to Zion National Park has prompted a closure of the road in both directions while emergency crews address the situation Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, all directions of state Route 9 are closed at milepost 28 (130 East, Rockville) through milepost 32. Authorities are suggesting drivers use an alternate route.

The closure comes as heavy rains have deluged parts of Washington County, including Zion National Park and the town of Springdale, where there are reports of flooded buildings.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the area after Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Colorado City. The advisory is in effect until 4:15 p.m. MST Tuesday.

Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads is possible.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS states in the advisory. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.”

