July 20, 1964 – June 25, 2021

Our beautiful angel, Cindy Lee Nebeker, 56, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2021. She was born July 20, 1964.

Cindy’s love for her family was everlasting. She was so proud of each and every one of them, and they all loved her in return. Although her special needs kept her from doing everything she wanted, she understood and knew that she was one of God’s special spirits, and she felt so blessed and was always filled with love and gratitude.

Cindy loved the holidays, especially Christmas time. She was always excited for the next party and looked forward to her visit with Santa. Halloween was always an exciting time because she loved to dress up in costumes and looked forward to trick or treating and a big party afterward.

Cindy had several jobs that she enjoyed and looked forward to going on a daily basis. Her favorite was the Columbus Community Center where she made lifetime friendships with other coworkers as well as the staff. Cindy made friends wherever she went. Her excitement and love for life made her an absolute joy to be around.

Cindy loved to laugh and it was contagious for everyone. She was great at communicating with her family with reminders of her birthday and other special events. She made sure that everyone was updated on her latest doctor visits or procedures that she had done. Cindy loved parades, especially on the 24th of July. Her excitement was contagious for all who were with her. Cindy was a faithful member of the LDS church and loved to attend her meetings.

Cindy was blessed to be a part of the TKJ family whose staff was unbelievably supportive and loving over the past 31 years. A special thank you to her recent caretakers, Kyle, Mimi, Tori, Brennen, Kim, Chelsea, Jessica and Paige. Cindy’s Columbus family was also an important part of her life for over 20 years. A special thanks to Dee, Candace, Colton, Michelle, Presley, Quotrina, Lindsay and Jami.

Cindy’s family will be forever grateful for all who taught, nurtured, loved and helped her throughout her life. Those who had the opportunity and privilege of knowing her are blessed.

She is survived by her mother, Lynne Larson Cuff; stepfather, Steven Cuff, father, William Frank Nebeker; and stepmother Leann Smart Nebeker. Cindy was blessed with a large blended family with numerous siblings, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and foster siblings as well, who all loved her unconditionally. She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Frank and Lorraine Nebeker and Claire and Olive Larsen; her brothers, David and Paul; and sister, Bethany.

A service will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the LDS Chapel on 2300 E. Bengal Blvd. (7800 S) Cottonwood Heights, Utah, 84121. The service will begin at noon. Online access will start at 11:45 a.m. and continue through the service.

Link: http://mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org/Events/cottonwoodheightsutahbrightonstake

Interment will be held in Enterprise, Utah. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.