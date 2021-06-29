Near head-on collision at intersection of Mall Drive and Riverside clogs afternoon traffic

ST. GEORGE —A two-vehicle crash at a busy intersection on Mall Drive sent two vehicles to the tow yard and triggered a backup of traffic on Riverside Drive on Tuesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Mall Drive on a two-vehicle crash involving a white Subaru passenger car and a silver Toyota four-door, both of which were in the middle of the intersection partially blocking two travel lanes.

St. George Police Sgt. Wade Johnson said all occupants involved in the crash were checked for injuries and were cleared by paramedics at the scene, as only minimal injuries were reported. Additional officers were also called in to assist with traffic control.

The crash was initially reported as a head-on collision, but once officers arrived and viewed the damage, it became apparent the impact was just off-center.

Johnson also said there was a patrol officer with the Washington City Police Department who stopped and assisted with the scene until they arrived.

At the time of the crash, the Subaru was heading south on Mall Drive, he said, while the Toyota was stopped at the light facing north waiting to turn left to head east on Riverside Drive.

As the Toyota pulled out to make the turn, the Subaru continued through the intersection where both vehicles collided nearly head-on, causing the airbags to deploy and left the two vehicles heavily damaged and disabled following the crash, Johnson said.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation when St. George News was at the scene, but Johnson said, “What we know right now is that both cars ended up in the intersection at the same time.”

All occupants were properly restrained at the time of the crash and citations are likely forthcoming once officers determine which vehicle was at fault in the collision, he added.

Traffic was minimally impacted as responders worked to clear the scene, which had more to do with where the vehicles ended up than anything else, since it left at least one travel lane open in all directions – something that rarely happens in an intersection that “has had its fair share of crashes,” he said.

The St. George Police Department, St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded and tended to the scene.

This report is based on statements from police, emergency personnel or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.