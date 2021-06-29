Orthodontics Inc. restores confidence with discreet solutions to create designer smiles

A patient at Orthodontics Inc., St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Jake Albrecht courtesy of Orthodontics, Inc., St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — A winning smile opens up a lot of avenues in life, but most people aren’t blessed with naturally flawless teeth. Fortunately, Orthodontics Inc. creates designer smiles in less time, offering nearly invisible correction options.

Dr. Joseph Wilson and the “neon dream team” at Orthodontics Inc. specialize in short-term orthodontic solutions that meet the needs of busy people. They have successfully treated more than 16,000 adults and kids over the last 10 years, many of whom opted for the Invisalign treatment method. In a matter of months, patients can experience results lasting a lifetime.

“It’s a great tool and technology that we have,” Wilson said. “It fits the lifestyle of so many people.”

What makes Invisalign a great option?

From a fresh-faced graduate hoping to land his dream job to a bride who wants to look her very best on her big day, many people choose to include short-term orthodontics in their plans for a significant life event.

Wilson noted that adults often shy away from orthodontic treatment because it’s too much of a commitment, but cutting-edge options like Invisalign provide lasting results in far less time than traditional methods.

Invisalign Express is another solution for adults who previously wore braces and now have a few teeth that are crowding or moving out of alignment. Many patients experience dramatic improvement after just three or four months. Customized for each patient, Invisalign products are removable, discreet and comfortable.

How does Invisalign work?

Invisalign corrects teeth incrementally through a series of aligners designed to promote minute movement. On average, the typical Invisalign case requires between 20 and 30 sets. Wilson explained that the length of treatment can vary greatly among patients from as little six months to over a year and a half.

Each aligner must be worn for the prescribed length of time and removed only while the patient is eating and cleaning their teeth. Without consistent use, the teeth won’t move, and the patient will be unable to progress to the next set. Wilson said Invisalign requires discipline because most of the treatment is out of the orthodontist’s hands – it’s up to the patient to keep things on track.

Will Invisalign be right for me?

Although traditional braces are still the “gold standard” for efficient and highly controllable tooth movement, some people prefer a more discreet option. Wilson recommends Invisalign clear plastic aligners for many patients because they’re removable and more comfortable than braces, making them a desirable alternative for gradual correction. With the exception of patients who display poor oral hygiene, virtually everyone is a candidate for Invisalign.

Invisalign has been a leader in short-term orthodontic solutions for more than 20 years and fits the lifestyles of many adults, but it’s also a popular option for active teens. The aligners are more cosmetically appealing and safer than braces for dancing or playing sports. Teens who are disciplined athletes usually remain committed to achieving results through Invisalign, Wilson noted.

Can Invisalign correct an overbite or underbite?

At Orthodontics Inc., Wilson and his staff have successfully used Invisalign to treat patients with crossbites, overbites and underbites as well as recent tooth extractions. Rubber bands are recommended when more force is needed to align and level a patient’s teeth while also improving the fit of their upper and lower jaws.

Wilson explained that patients with more complex cases will see faster results using braces, but correction through Invisalign is still possible if preferred. Recognizing that some patients may not achieve optimal results with Invisalign alone, he recommends using braces for the last month or two of their treatment. The knowledgeable staff at Orthodontics Inc. will present and discuss all viable options.

If you take countless selfies but then end up quickly deleting them because you’re never satisfied with the results, a youthful and vibrant smile from Orthodontics Inc. may be the key to restoring confidence. More than a decade of experience and thousands of satisfied patients enable Wilson to look beyond the existing flaws to see a perfect end result.

“Your smile reflects how you’re feeling,” he added. “Everything revolves around the teeth and your smile; it’s your first impression.”

To schedule a consultation and see what the “neon dream team” at Orthodontics Inc. can do for you, call 435-688-7711.

