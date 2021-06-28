Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, June 26-27.
Man in jail after traffic stop on I-15 yields $17K worth of tires allegedly stolen tires
ST. GEORGE — A man is in jail after police say they found a load of tires stolen from a St. George retailer in the rental truck he was driving on Interstate 15.
‘We will never know:’ 1983 crash of B-52 plane in Southern Utah still leaves behind debris and questions
ST. GEORGE — Airplane crashes have been a part of life for United States military aircrews since they first took to battle during World War I.
Suspect with violent criminal history, open rape case arrested in St. George
ST. GEORGE — On Thursday, charges were filed against a man accused of possession of a dangerous weapon and drug distribution following a traffic stop where officers also found a warrant out of Salt Lake City for a 2018 rape.
Washington City Council passes resolution allowing police to enforce traffic law on school grounds
WASHINGTON CITY — While the traffic laws that govern city streets typically don’t apply to parking lots and private property, that is no longer the case for property owned by the Washington County School District in Washington City.
Berlin Candy Bomber to drop candy at St. George 4th of July Celebration
ST. GEORGE — The lineup for the 4th of July Celebration at the Greater Zion Stadium in St. George will include a sweet note this year with an official candy drop from the Berlin Candy Bomber.
