Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

June 28, 2021
A simple headstone marks the location on Square Top Mountain where seven U. S. airmen lost their lives. May 5, 2021 | Photo by Roger Edington, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, June 26-27.

Man in jail after traffic stop on I-15 yields $17K worth of tires allegedly stolen tires 

File photo of Utah Highway Patrol vehicle on Interstate 15 near Cedar City, Utah, May 25, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — A man is in jail after police say they found a load of tires stolen from a St. George retailer in the rental truck he was driving on Interstate 15.

‘We will never know:’ 1983 crash of B-52 plane in Southern Utah still leaves behind debris and questions

For nearly seven decades, the venerable B-52 has been part of the United States arsenal of nuclear deterrent weapons platforms and the capability of carrying a potent array of conventional weapons | Photo by Wilson Hui, www.flickr.com/photos/wilsonhui/35414198423/in/photostream/, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Airplane crashes have been a part of life for United States military aircrews since they first took to battle during World War I.

Suspect with violent criminal history, open rape case arrested in St. George

Composite image with background photo of police lights in Hurricane by Cody Blowers and overlay stock image by Welcomia/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Thursday, charges were filed against a man accused of possession of a dangerous weapon and drug distribution following a traffic stop where officers also found a warrant out of Salt Lake City for a 2018 rape.

Washington City Council passes resolution allowing police to enforce traffic law on school grounds

In this file photo, the Washington City Council conducts a public meeting, Washington City, Utah, May 2021 | Photo by Mori Kessler. St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — While the traffic laws that govern city streets typically don’t apply to parking lots and private property, that is no longer the case for property owned by the Washington County School District in Washington City.

Berlin Candy Bomber to drop candy at St. George 4th of July Celebration

Composite image. Background photo shows KONY 4th of July Celebration at the Greater Zion Stadium, St. George, Utah, July 2018. Inset photo shows 1983 photo of Gail Halvorsen, the Berlin Candy Bomber. | Background photo by James Kreitzer; inset photo by Noop1958 via Wikimedia Commons, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The lineup for the 4th of July Celebration at the Greater Zion Stadium in St. George will include a sweet note this year with an official candy drop from the Berlin Candy Bomber.

