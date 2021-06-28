2 transported to hospital following rollover west of Cedar City

Scene of a single-vehicle rollover on SR-56 west of Cedar City, June 28, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Two people were transported to local hospitals following a single-vehicle rollover near Old Irontown west of Cedar City on Monday.

The incident, which happened shortly before 9:45 a.m. on state Route 56 near mile marker 38.5, involved a black Toyota Matrix hatchback with three occupants.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Bambi Baie said the vehicle was heading east toward Cedar City when it left the roadway and partially rolled, ending up on its driver’s side.

“It looks like the driver of the car fell asleep,” Baie said, adding that the man was not injured in the crash. However, two passengers, a man in the front seat and a woman in the back seat, were each transported to separate hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

The female passenger, who Baie said was the driver’s 87-year-old mother, was taken via Intermountain Life Flight helicopter to St. George Regional Hospital.

Baie said Life Flight was paged when the initial call went out, as more serious injuries had appeared likely. However, by the time the helicopter arrived on scene, the woman was alert and responsive, Baie said.

“They took her basically for precautionary reasons, due to her age,” she said.

The male passenger who was in the front seat was taken to Cedar City Hospital via ground ambulance. His injuries were believed to be minor, Baie added.

The vehicle sustained heavy damage and was towed from the scene. In addition to Utah Highway Patrol and Life Flight, Iron County Sheriff’s Office and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded.

This report is based on statements from police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.