April 26, 1945 – June 24, 2021

Jerry Moroni Fisher passed away peacefully at McKay Dee Hospital on June 24, 2021 after suffering a stroke. He was born on April 26, 1945 to Donald and Nettie (Barnes) Fisher in Ogden and was the youngest of nine children. He graduated from Ben Lomond.

In 1967, Jerry married Terri Hammon, they were later divorced. Together they had two children, Jennifer (Chuck) Holbert of Magna, Utah, and Robert (Aubrey) Fisher of Roy, Utah. He later married TheaDora (Teddy) Scott and they lived in Mesquite, Nevada, with their dogs Maggie and Mollee. Teddy passed away in June 2015 and he has missed her every day since.

In his early years, Jerry worked for Mountain Fuel, finished cement, and later worked for CH Dredge and Andrus Trucking as a dispatcher/sales rep. He had the gift of gab and could strike up a conversation with anyone. He enjoyed fishing and golfing and spent many hours perfecting his craft of both. He and Teddy traveled all the way to the East Coast golfing at every golf course they could.

Jerry is survived by his two children, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three sisters, and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife, his parents, four brothers and one sister.

No services will be held.