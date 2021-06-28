Police suspect same individuals involved in string of jewelry store thefts in St. George

ST. GEORGE — More than a dozen police units responded to the Red Cliffs Mall on Telegraph Street on a report of a jewelry theft involving two suspects who allegedly grabbed several pieces of jewelry and ran from the store – the first of two thefts reported Thursday afternoon.

On Thursday, officers were dispatched to Kay Jewelers located in the Red Cliffs Mall after a store employee called 911 reporting the theft of several pieces of high-end jewelry shortly after 3 p.m.

According to initial reports, the suspects grabbed the items and then fled from the store on foot, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell told St. George News.

Multiple police units responded to the mall and obtained a description of the two men who were described as two Black males, each about 6 feet tall with facial hair, multiple tattoos and wearing baseball caps.

That information was relayed to officers conducting a canvass of the area while the scene was being processed for evidence.

“One male has a distinct sleeve tattoo on his right arm and other unspecified neck tattoos,” Mitchell said.

She also said that while officers were still processing the scene at the mall, a second theft was reported at a jewelry store nearby. During that incident, two men matching the description of the earlier theft entered the store and then fled with several pieces of jewelry.

Witnesses also reported seeing both men exit the store and then drive off in a dark-colored Subaru sedan.

Officers obtained surveillance footage from the businesses that captured images of the men inside of the store. Photos captured from the footage are included in this report.

The suspects were not located following Thursday’s incident and no arrests have been made at this point, but Mitchell said that investigators have determined that both suspects have been involved in similar crimes in other areas that are still under investigation.

She said no further details are being released at this stage of the investigation since it is still active. The report will be updated as further details become available.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

S. George News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to the report.

