‘More than a job’: Best of Southern Utah winner Southwest Spine & Pain helps patients live life to the fullest

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Whether you’re suffering from acute or chronic pain, the pain management specialists at Southwest Spine & Pain Center are dedicated to helping you live life to the fullest.

Southwest Spine & Pain operates four clinics within the Southern Utah area. Their double board-certified physicians have trained with the best at Johns Hopkins, Harvard Medical School and the Mayo Clinic, among others, to provide comprehensive treatment options for a myriad of pain conditions. They employ a team approach and use the latest technology available to treat arthritis, back pain, neck pain, knee pain, hip pain, sciatica, fibromyalgia, headaches and more.

“When pain hits you, it overtakes every aspect of your life,” founding partner Dr. Rick Obray said. “We look at each experience with a patient as not just a way to treat their disease but to help them get back to living their best life again.”

As the leading spine care and pain management practice in the area, Southwest Spine & Pain provides a multidisciplinary approach through the use of injection therapies, minimally invasive surgical procedures and lifestyle guidance, along with coordinating physical therapy and advanced imaging. Founding partner Dr. Jon Obray said many patients experience significant or complete relief from their pain without long-term use of opioids and other pain medications.

Southwest Spine & Pain brings top-quality diagnostic services, imaging, in-office intervention, surgical care and rehabilitation to Washington and Iron counties. And it’s no surprise the practice has been voted the community’s preferred pain clinic in the Best of Southern Utah for the second contest in a row. They also earned a gold ribbon for best chiropractor and a silver ribbon in the medical facility category this year.

“It’s something we’re honored to achieve,” founding partner Dr. Derek Frieden said. “We’ve put a lot of time into developing the practice with the staff and the providers. We strive to be the best.”

Frieden established Southwest Spine & Pain alongside the Obray brothers, who are Utah natives, in 2011. As pain management specialists, they observed a need within the state’s smaller communities for access to comprehensive chronic and acute pain care. They opened the first clinic in St. George and have since grown to 15 locations serving patients as far north as Logan.

“Seeing patients get better is very rewarding,” Frieden said. “The impact we have on their overall quality of life makes us feel good as providers.”

Southwest Spine & Pain is a leader within the field of pain management and boasts some of the most well-trained pain physicians both in Utah and on the national stage. Jon Obray said their depth of expertise and focus on quality, safety, innovation and outcomes gives them the ability to provide the most efficient and effective care. What sets the practice apart is their prevailing belief that the needs of the patient always come first.

Southwest Spine & Pain is constantly evolving to better serve the needs of the growing Southern Utah community. As such, they’re expanding into a new facility on Mall Drive in St. George which is expected to be complete this fall.

“It’s a beautiful, state-of-the-art building that will bring all of our physicians together and deliver world-class services related to pain management for patients to access readily,” Obray said. “We’re very excited about all we’ll be able to achieve.”

From the front desk staff to the medical assistants to the physicians, every member of the care team at Southwest Spine & Pain is committed to providing a thorough and compassionate approach to each patient’s unique needs.

“The reason we do what we do is because we genuinely care about the well-being of our patients,” Rick Obray said. “It’s more than a job to us.”

To find out how their physicians can help you live pain-free, visit the Southwest Spine & Pain website or call 435-656-2424.

Southwest Spine & Pain Center | Address: 652 S. Medical Center Drive, Suite 110, St. George | Telephone 435-656-2424 | Website.

Other locations: St. George – Red Hills: 301 N. 200 East, Suite 2A | Telephone: 435-688-7246. St. George – Rheumatology Division: 1490 E. Foremaster Drive, Suite 220 | Telephone: 435-879-7610. Hurricane: 25 N. 2000 West, Suite 8 | Telephone: 435-635-0174. Cedar City: 1303 N. Main St. | Telephone: 435-586-2229.



