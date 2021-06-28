Committed to caring and honest service, Discount Pawn wins Best of Southern Utah for 3rd consecutive year

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If your impression of a pawn shop features bars over the windows, outrageously high interest rates and shady owners, pay a visit to Discount Pawn. The family-run business has built a reputation as the most honest and caring place to buy and sell a variety of goods and obtain loans in town.

“It’s a really fun business to get to know people,” owner Derrik Staheli said. “We get to help people out and see them come in and find the little treasures that they’re looking for.”

Discount Pawn purchases anything of value outright or on consignment. Customers will find gently used electronics, musical instruments, fine jewelry, firearms, ammunition, power tools and unique collectibles, plus much more. Staheli recalled a collection of handwritten letters from Thomas Edison and Civil War-era antiques as some of the more compelling items he has seen recently.

Staheli’s wife, Mandy, has received education from the Gemological Institute of America on her path to becoming a gemologist and is able to test and grade diamonds and estimate values of jewelry, collectibles and coins.

Discount Pawn swept multiple categories in the Best of Southern Utah contest again this year, claiming gold in the consignment/thrift store and pawn shop fields along with silver in antiques/collectibles and gold stores. These accolades come on the heels of three gold ribbons plus one silver in 2020 and four golds in 2019.

“We’re very proud of our customers and the loyalty they provide us,” Staheli said. “I’ve been involved with several businesses and I’ve seen that as they grow, they lose sight of the aspect of customer service and providing that personal touch. I always try to put myself in the customer’s shoes.”

Although Discount Pawn is a fun place to shop and find great deals on everything from guns to gold jewelry, it’s also a resource for people looking to borrow money in a pinch. They have helped workers waiting on their next paycheck, single moms needing a little extra cash to get by and entrepreneurs trying to make payroll until their revenue comes in.

Staheli recognizes that pawn shop loans aren’t the right fit for every customer. However, they’re ideal for anyone needing money quickly as well as people with poor credit or no credit. Unlike most lending institutions, Discount Pawn doesn’t require credit checks for any short-term or auto title loans and instead operates on collateral.

“Borrowing money isn’t the first thing people want to do, so we try to be mindful of every single person that comes in,” he said. “We’re a family-run business; we’re not corporate and we’re not a big chain, so we have the ability to look at each customer and tailor a loan to fit their needs.”

Staheli has nine years of experience in the pawn business. He and his wife partnered with his parents, Delbert and Linda, to establish Discount Pawn in 2015.

“We wanted to change the stigma on pawn shops,” he said. “A lot of people still think pawn shops are kind of dingy and sell stolen merchandise. But in reality, it’s a great place to find bargain deals and to sell your unwanted items and get a little money for them.”

Staheli also feels the responsibility of carrying a family name deeply embedded in the fabric of the community. He was born and raised in Southern Utah, as were his parents, and said that being a true local creates a connection with customers that no other pawn shop can claim.

“We have very tight-knit roots here,” he said. “It’s very important to us to treat all of our customers with utmost respect and kindness, because they’re all family.”

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

