Patriotic family fun for all: A 4th of July weekend guide to Southern Utah events

SOUTHERN UTAH — With youngsters out of school and most people off work, Fourth of July weekend is a time for outdoor activities and family fun. No matter how you choose to wish America a happy 245th birthday, you’ll find something for every interest in our Independence Day celebration guide.

4th of July Celebration at Greater Zion Stadium

When: Saturday, July 3, from 7-10:30 p.m.

Where: Greater Zion Stadium, 500 S. 700 East, St. George.

Admission: $15.

Resources: Website .

Sponsored by Canyon Media, 99.9 KONY Country, Dixie State University, St. George Regional Hospital and the city of St. George, this year’s Fourth of July extravaganza at Greater Zion Stadium promises to be bigger and better than ever. Multi platinum-selling country star Russell Dickerson is headlining in his first Southern Utah performance.

“If you’re not at that show, you’re going to miss out on a fantastic performance,” 99.9 KONY Country morning show cohost Marty Lane said.

Along with Dickerson’s concert, audiences will be treated to a performance from Skyler Geer, a stirring patriotic program and many more surprises sure to make the night unforgettable. As darkness falls, the stadium will come alight with Southern Utah’s largest fireworks display.

Tickets cost $15 and seating is limited, so don’t wait to reserve your seat. Buy tickets online through 99.9 KONY Country or DSU, or by visiting or calling the DSU box office. 99.9 KONY Country will also give away pairs of tickets on-air three times a day in the 8 a.m. hour, noon hour and 5 p.m. hour.

City of St. George 4th of July Celebration

When: Saturday, July 3, from 6:30 a.m. to midnight.

Where: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

Bring the whole family for this fun-filled extravaganza! This year, the entire celebration will take place at Town Square Park. Events will be going all day long and there’s something for everyone to enjoy, from live music and food booths to slip-n-slides and a talent show.

Suit up in your red, white and blue best and dash through historic downtown St. George during the Uncle Sam 4K, which starts at 6:30 a.m. sharp. The Independence Carnival, packed with rides and games for all ages, will be open from 9 a.m. until midnight. And don’t miss the parade, which kicks off at 7:45 a.m. and makes its way down Tabernacle Street with plenty of fanfare.

Aaron Metler, recreation coordinator for the city of St. George, said the event is a large-scale festival with a small-town feel. Offering everything from baby races to a senior cornhole contest, it’s an opportunity for family members of all ages to celebrate together.

“We try to bring out as many people as we can,” he said. “With so much going on, it’s a good idea to look at the website and plan your day to make sure you don’t miss anything.”

Kanab’s Small Town Independence Day Celebration

When: Saturday, July 3, from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Jacob Hamblin Park, 566 N. 100 East, Kanab.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

The celebration starts bright and early with a cannon salute in the center of town at 6 a.m. Join the Color Fun Run 5K starting at 7 a.m. for just $5, followed by a hearty pancake breakfast hosted by the Kanab High School football team.

Don’t miss the parade, which kicks off at 10 a.m. and will cruise Center Street heading both east and west. This year’s theme is “honoring those who protect our freedoms.”

Enjoy food, vendors, crafts, activities for the kids, live entertainment and more at Jacob Hamblin Park following the parade. After the sun sets and the bands have finished playing, stick around for a unique fireworks display.

Springdale Fourth of July

When: Saturday, July 3, starting at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Springdale Elementary School, 898 Zion Park Blvd., Springdale.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

Once again, it’s time to celebrate America’s birthday with some community fun in the shadows of majestic Zion National Park. Join the Zion Canyon Lions Club for their annual pancake breakfast at Springdale Elementary School, from 7:30-9:30 a.m. The parade begins at 9 a.m. and will run through the heart of town from Lion Boulevard to Canyon Springs Drive.

Hurricane 4th of July Celebration

When: Saturday, July 3, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

Join the Hurricane Valley Lions Club for a $3 per plate pancake breakfast at the Hurricane Community Center while enjoying the parade followed by a patriotic program, races and bounce houses. Cool off at the Hurricane City Pool between noon and 7 p.m. and take in a baseball game starting at 8 p.m.

Watch fireworks light up the red cliffs at 10 p.m. with a fireworks show at Sand Hollow State Park. Park entrance fees will be waived for Hurricane residents, with access on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Parowan 4th of July Celebration

When: Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Main Street Park, 1 W. Center St., Parowan.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

Kick off the day at 10 a.m. with a parade along Parowan’s quaint Main Street. Families can also enjoy games and vendors at Main Street Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Golf Classic

When: Sunday, July 4, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. MST.

Where: Palms Golf Club, 550 Peppermill Palms Blvd., Littlefield, Arizona.

Admission: $45 per player or $180 per team.

Resources: Website .

A tradition at the Palms Golf Club in Littlefield, the Red, White & Blue Golf Classic is a four-person scramble with a shotgun start at 7 a.m. to beat the heat. Players will alternate tee boxes, playing the red tees on holes 13-18, the white tees on holes 7-12 and the blue tees on holes 1-6.

Register as an individual player or four-person team. Entry fees include lunch and prizes.

Brian Head 4th of July

When: Sunday, July 4, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Brian Head Resort, 329 S. Highway 143, Brian Head.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

There’s plenty to see and do at Brian Head Resort in the summertime, like enjoying great live music from three bands on the Fourth of July. Check out Muddy Boots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Retro Rising from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and WolfCreek from 6-9 p.m.

The lodge opens at 9 a.m., and food and beverage services will remain available through the last show. Options for resort activities throughout the day include hiking, disc golf, chairlift rides, zip lining, archery, tubing and a climbing wall.

Rockets Over the Red Mesa

When: Sunday, July 4, from 6-9:30 p.m. PDT.

Where: Eureka Casino Resort, 275. Mesa Blvd., Mesquite, Nevada.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

Enjoy a patriotic night of celebration at Mesquite’s Eureka Casino Resort featuring the Nevada Pops Orchestra, led by music director Richard McGee. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. Prior to the show, visit the community charity village from 6-8 p.m.

Weather permitting, a spectacular fireworks show will cap off the evening at 9 p.m. A public viewing area will be set up behind the casino. Participants are advised to bring their own chairs. All events are free to attend.

If you’re hungry, stop by the casino’s Town Square Buffet between 4-7 p.m. for their All-American Barbecue Buffet special. Feast on grilled shrimp skewers, ribs, chicken, hamburgers, hot dogs plus fried chicken, baked beans and sweet corn on the cob, all for $16.99.

Cedar City July 4th Parade and Park Celebration

When: Monday, July 5, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Admission: Free.

Resources: Website .

Cedar City’s celebration starts at 9:30 a.m. with a parade. Spectators may line up along University Boulevard from 300 West to Main Street and down both sides of Main Street from Center Street to 400 North. Following the parade, fun family activities will be held at Main Street Park until 2 p.m.

The Cedar City Lions Club has been sponsoring the parade and park activities for 61 years. Their annual Independence Day celebration is one of the club’s largest fundraisers, with 100% of the proceeds donated back into the community.

