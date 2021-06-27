‘Artie the Art Bus’ provides accessibility to the arts in St. George with mobile museum

"Artie the Art Bus" to visit numerous locations in St. George, Utah, no date specified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —In an effort to bolster community involvement within the arts while utilizing grant funds, the St. George Art Museum created “Artie the Art Bus,” a mobile museum on wheels that takes arts and crafts into various locations throughout the city.

During the summer, Artie will appear at 16 different city of St. George parks, and is also expected to travel to schools and other venues in the fall, according to a press release issued by the city of St. George.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to offer art lessons to children across the city in a new and innovative way,” Michelle Graves, deputy director of arts and events for the city of St. George, said in the news release. “We are blessed to have a wonderful art museum and art district in St. George — it provides such a cultural enrichment to our lives. The addition of Artie makes the arts more accessible to a wide range of people and will help the art scene as a whole.”

Artie will be used for all sorts of projects, from arts and crafts in the parks to a traveling museum for schools or senior communities. It has several appearances planned for the summer and has already been seen at city of St. George neighborhood open houses.

“It has been inspiring to see various branches of Leisure Services work together to get this bus rolling,” Natalie Gula, St. George Art Museum administrator, said in the release. “The main goal is to strengthen the relationship between the St. George Art Museum and the artistic community.”

The grant funds for the bus came from the Utah Arts and Museums, a division of the Department of Heritage and Arts within the state of Utah.

Remaining summer 2021 schedule

June 28: Sunset Park (1550 West 360 North)

July 2: Vernon Worthen Park (300 South 400 East)

July 5: Christensen Park (3780 South 1550 West)

July 9: Middleton Park (780 North 1700 East)

July 12: Shadow Mountain Park (365 N. Stone Mountain Dr.)

July 16: St. James Park (620 E. St. James Ln.)

July 19: Dixie Downs Park (1770 West 1100 North)

July 23: Slick Rock Park (2395 E. Riverside Dr.)

July 26: Firehouse Park (1929 West 1800 North)

July 30: Hidden Valley Park (3505 S. Barcelona Dr.)

