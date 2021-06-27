Use of most recent Amber Alert under scrutiny after missing person was in her 30s

Stock image | Photo by MacXever/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

SOUTH SALT LAKE — South Salt Lake Police say they made the decision to issue an Amber Alert Saturday morning due to the possible kidnapping victim looking “petite,” along with evidence found at the scene leading investigators to believe she was a child.

However, after the alert was canceled when the suspect and victim were found, it was announced the woman was in her 30s and in a relationship with the suspect.

Authorities activated the alert while investigating an apparent kidnapping caught on security footage Friday night.

Security video showed a red 1990 Nissan Pathfinder pulling into the parking lot at 310 East and 3300 South just before 10:30 p.m. Police later discovered that the vehicle was stolen earlier this week.

