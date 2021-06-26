All lanes open on I-15 as firefighters close in on 1,000-acre fire in Virgin River Gorge

In this file photo, firefighters work to put out a brush fire on the Arizona stretch of Interstate 15 south of St. George, Mohave County, June 24, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Fire personnel are making quick work of the fire that started a few miles south of the Utah-Arizona earlier this week, with the blaze reportedly at 86% containment as of Saturday evening.

The wildfire, which was initially reported near mile marker 25 on Interstate 15 in Arizona, is estimated to have burned through 1,001 acres of grass and brush in the Virgin River Gorge. Fire managers have determined the blaze to be the result of human activity, but the exact cause is still under investigation.

As of Saturday at 6 p.m., no closures are in effect in the area of the fire. All lanes of travel along I-15 in the Virgin River Gorge are open for travel.

“Fire managers wish to thank the public for their cooperation and patience during the temporary lane closure that enabled firefighter access to manage the fire and remain safe while doing so,” Color Country Interagency Fire Management stated in a press release.

In total, 39 people were assigned to fight the fire from a variety of agencies utilizing both air and ground equipment. While the blaze is nearing containment, firefighters will continue to patrol the fire and conduct mop up operations.

No structures are threatened by the fire and no injuries have reported in connection to it.

While the exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined, fire managers remind the public that the following steps can help prevent fire starts along the roadside:

Practice safe towing by securing chains and using appropriate safety pins and hitches.

Ensure vehicles are properly maintained.

Avoid dragging anything on the ground.

Check and maintain proper tire pressure.

Carry a fire extinguisher in vehicles and know how to use it.

Maintain brakes properly.

Avoid driving vehicles on dry grass or brush as hot exhaust pipes and mufflers can start fires.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.