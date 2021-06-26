UPDATED: Police locate suspect, alleged victim after issuing Amber Alert in South Salt Lake

In this screen capture from surveillance footage, a man who police say may be involved in a kidnapping is shown, South Salt Lake City, Utah, June 25, 2021 | Photo courtesy of South Salt Lake Police, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Authorities activated an Amber Alert on Saturday morning while investigating an apparent kidnapping caught on security footage Friday night.

Update 9:55 a.m. South Salt Lake Police are reporting the suspect and victim have been located.

Security video obtained by South Salt Lake Police shows a red 1990 Nissan Pathfinder, later identified to have Utah license plate 798ZDF, pulling into the parking lot at 310 East and 3300 South just before 10:30 p.m.

A white male driver walked toward the store, and a female juvenile passenger exited the vehicle and ran to another patron.

Police say she appeared to be hiding, or trying to get away by going underneath the truck.

The driver pursued her, and after pulling her out from under the vehicle, lifted her over his shoulder, put her back in the Nissan – seemingly against her will – and drove away.

