Dec. 24, 1946 – June 23, 2021

“God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart,” Love Bobbi

Our hearts were broken today on June 23, 2021, when we lost our dad, husband and best friend Terry Kessock. Born on Dec. 24, 1946, and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as an only child, he entertained himself with model building, which became a lifelong hobby. After high school, he moved west to attend Rick’s College and BYU where he graduated with a bachelor’s in social work.

While attending BYU he earned his commission as an officer, later retiring as a Major having served in the 19th Special Forces, Army National Guard and Army Reserve. In the early 1970’s, he settled in St. George, where he worked for Adult Protective Services. Through his position, he touched and helped the families throughout Southern Utah for over 26 years.

Terry was a generous man who showed his love through gifting; “care packages” filled with treats, movies and other goodies were always received with excitement and love. With a great sense of humor and gift for telling stories, he entertained friends and loved ones. He had an insatiable appetite for military history.

For the past 20 years he enjoyed filling his days building models and creating unique military memorabilia. With his best friend and wife, he enjoyed traveling to California to visit the beaches, amusement parks, historical sites and family; although being at home with Bobbi was his favorite place to be.

He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Bobbi; children, Kim (Paul) Olsen, Tracey Holyoak, Andrea (Kirk) Nord, Jason (Dolly) Gardner, Shelby (Andrea) Gardner, Toby (Ursula) Gardner, Brandi Gardner and Kyren Gardner, as well as many grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, 9-9:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah

The graveside service is Thursday, July 1, 2021, 10 a.m. at Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Interment is in the Tonaquint Cemetery following the graveside service.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Terry’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.