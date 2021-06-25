‘We trust our citizens to show caution’: St. George mayor says city can’t ban fireworks

ST. GEORGE — St. George Mayor Michele Randall said in a statement Friday that the city is concerned about the use of fireworks this year but that local government officials have no power to issue an outright ban on their use.

The statement reads as follows:

Many residents have contacted City Hall expressing concern about fireworks — a concern that we, as a City, share. These residents have requested an outright ban of fireworks, given that we are experiencing an unprecedented drought.

Utah Code 53-7-225 states clearly and unequivocally, that a municipality, “may not prohibit a person from discharging Class C common state approved explosives during the permitted periods.” Although exceptions in the code allow municipalities to ban fireworks in certain areas, none of these exceptions allow for a blanket ban on fireworks throughout the City.

So in lieu of formal restrictions, we ask that those who decide to set off fireworks around Independence Day (July 2-5) and Pioneer Day (July 22-25), do so responsibly. Before you go out, consult the St. George Fire Department website for safety tips (www.sgcity.org/fireworks) and to identify locations where they are allowed. We have designated 15 city parks for citizens to discharge legal fireworks. Those locations will be monitored by the St. George Fire Department as resources allow.

For those who enjoy the sights and sounds of fireworks, please consider heading downtown July 3 at 10 p.m. as the City of St George and Dixie State University celebrate Independence Day. The fireworks that night are ignited by professionals equipped with safety protocols.

Please note that there are many places throughout town where fireworks are not allowed due to topography and wildland fire dangers. Those prohibited areas can be found on this map: maps.sgcity.org/fireworks.

We trust our citizens to show caution and take into account the extremely dry conditions we are facing. Thank you for your concern as we move toward the 4th of July holiday. Please be safe.