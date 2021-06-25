Dozens of colorful giants launch into the sky for the Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally; photo gallery

PANGUITCH — There were favorably clear skies, cool temperatures and only a slight hint of a breeze as some three dozen hot-air balloons took to the skies Friday morning to kick off the annual Panguitch Valley Balloon Rally.

Cedar City News rode up with the maroon-and-white balloon known as “Moonshine,” piloted by Don Stockley of Murray. Several of Stockley’s family members and friends comprise the support crew, led by crew chief Robyn Stockley.

The popular weekend event continues through Sunday, with a full slate of family friendly activities each day. Click here to see a copy of the schedule flyer.

To get an idea of what it’s like to serenely float hundreds of feet in the air above the scenic landscape of Panguitch, check out Cedar City News’ video in the player above and the photo gallery below.

