Dec. 12, 1959 – June 23, 2021

Jeff Carl passed away on June 23, 2021, amongst family and friends in St. George, Utah.

Jeff was born on Dec. 12,1959 in Brawley, California, to Robert Peter and Evelyn Lois (Howland) Carl. He was married to the love of his life, Sandra Lucille Carl on Aug. 3, 1985, in Taylorville, Illinois. Jeff was a man of strong faith.

Jeff was raised in Tulare, California, attending Tulare Union High School and College of the Sequoias.

He and his wife have resided in Visalia, Long Beach, Tucson, Lake Havasu City and Duck Creek Village. Jeff spent a large portion of his life in the HVAC industry, followed by Real Estate Investing.

Jeff loved to drive his motorhome across the country, travel abroad, ride off-road, ride bikes, workout, play golf, attend concerts, target shoot, shoot compound bows, fish, camp and barbecue. Jeff was gifted as a servant to his family and friends. His other gifts were problem solving technology, cooking, entertaining and assisting others. Jeff was an extremely generous man. He worked hard and played hard. Jeff moved through life with intent to live it to the fullest.

He was a foodie and enjoyed sharing his love of food with others. Jeff knew a good steak and was all about his ice cream! Jeff was cherished by all who knew him and will be sorely missed.

Jeff Carl is survived by his spouse Sandra Lucille Carl; son, Tristan Adam Carl; father, Robert Carl; four brothers and their spouses, Mitch Carl, Chris (wife Anna) Carl, Craig Carl, David (wife Deanna) Carl; 12 nieces and nephews; 15 grand-nieces and nephews; and his godchild, Mckenzie Nelson.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Lois Carl, and brother, Anthony Carl.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Send cards to 622 Grand Island Drive Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 86403.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Jeff’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.