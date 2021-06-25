Unvaccinated people accounting for rise in local COVID-19 infections, health department says

Stock image. | Photo by Anton Litvintsev/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — New infections of the COVID-19 coronavirus are up in Southern Utah this week, one of the first weekly increases in nearly two months. There have been more than 60 new infections in the last two days locally.

The state as a whole is seeing an even greater increase, going from around 250 new infections per day a week ago to more than 450 new infections statewide in each of the last two days.

According to both local and state health officials, there is one clear trend among those currently being infected: They have not been vaccinated against the virus.

“Vaccinated people are well-protected by the current COVID-19 vaccines; likely against variants as well,” David Heaton, spokesperson for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department said. “Fortunately, most of our more vulnerable residents are now fully vaccinated.”

According to the Utah Department of Health, nearly 99% of those who have been infected in the last month have not been fully vaccinated against the virus. Of those fully vaccinated, 0.1% have been infected in so-called “breakthrough” cases and even fewer, 0.01% of cases, have been hospitalized.

“Even if still infected, protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death is nearly 100%,” Heaton said. Vaccinations at most locations, including those at the Southwest Utah Public Health Department’s offices, can now be obtained on a walk-in basis.

The death of a Washington County resident on June 12 ended a string of 24 days without a COVID-19 death in Southern Utah. Three other Southern Utahns have died of COVID-19 since. All have been below 65 years of age including a woman in her 30s with no pre-existing conditions who was not vaccinated.

Also for the first time in more than a month, Washington County has moved into the moderate range of the state’s COVID-19 transmission index. Kane County, which had also been in the low range, has seen an even greater increase in the rate of the local population getting infected and moved into high.

Iron County, which has not moved out of the moderate range in months while the rest of Southern Utah moved into the low range, actually saw its numbers decrease this week but remained in the moderate range.

Beaver and Garfield counties remained at the low level of the index. Garfield County has not seen a COVID-19 infection since mid-May.

Dr. David Blodgett, director of the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, told St. George News previously that brief periods of increased infections were to be expected, though the virus will never rise again to where it was at the worst of the pandemic late last year.

His department continued to take that stance Thursday.

“We expect to see surges, especially this fall, which is why we continue to urge people to get vaccinated and consult their doctors if they have any concerns,” Heaton said.

The state’s department of health has taken a different stance, saying that the pandemic is not over yet.

“The increase in cases serves as a reminder that we aren’t out of the woods yet, and it remains critical for Utahns to get vaccinated, limit your contact with others who are not part of your usual circle, wear a mask when you can’t physical distance, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands often,” a statement from the Utah Department of Health said.

Getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Those who can currently get first dose of the vaccine : Everyone ages 12 and over. Those 12-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine.

: Everyone ages 12 and over. Those 12-18 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. Use vaccinefinder.org to find clinics that have the Pfizer vaccine. Those who can receive the second dose : Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time.

: Those who received their first injection 28 days or more before the appointment time. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department and most pharmacies and stores are offering walk-up appointments.

Must wear a short-sleeve shirt at appointment and should have a personal ID.

Vaccines are free of charge.

To receive a free ride to and from a vaccine appointment through Lyft, call 211.

Washington County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department St. George office, 620 S. 400 East, St George

For hours and more information: Click here

Iron County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Cedar City office, 260 DL Sargent Dr., Cedar City, 84721.

For hours and more information: Click here

Kane County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Kanab office, 445 N. Main St., Kanab.

For hours and more information: Click here

Garfield County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Panguitch office, 601 Center St., Panguitch.

For hours and more information: Click here

Beaver County:

Where: Southwest Utah Public Health Department Beaver Office, 75 1175 North, Beaver.

For hours and more information: Click here

St. George Regional Hospital/Intermountain Healthcare:

Where: 400 East Campus St. George Regional Hospital, 544 S. 400 East, St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

FourPoints Health:

Where: Various locations.

For hours and more information:: Click here

Revere Health:

Where: Revere Health Campus, 2825 E. Mall Drive, St. George.

Reservations: Click to register

Albertsons:

Where: 745 N Dixie Dr in St. George and 915 Red Cliffs Dr. in Washington City.

Reservations: Click to register

Harmons:

Where: 1189 E. 700 South in St. George and 3520 Pioneer Parkway in Santa Clara.

Reservations: Click to register

Lin’s Marketpace:

Where: 1930 W. Sunset Blvd. and 2928 E. Mall Drive in St. George, 1120 State St. in Hurricane and 150 N Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Smith’s Food and Drug:

Where: 20 N. Bluff St. and 565 S. Mall Drive in St. George and 633 S. Main St. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Click to register

Target:

Where: 275 S River Rd. in St. George.

Reservations: Walk-ins available. Otherwise, click to register

Walmart:

Where: 2610 Pioneer Rd. in St. George, 625 W. Telegraph St. in Washington City, 180 N. 3400 West in Hurricane and 1330 S. Providence Center Dr. in Cedar City.

Reservations: Walk-ins available. Otherwise, click to register

Family pharmacies:

Where: Several locations

Reservations: Use vaccinefinder.org to find a location near you

