Brush fire spreading along I-15 in Virgin River George halts traffic

A human-caused brush fire in the area of Cedar Pockets (mile 25) on the Arizona stretch of I-15 has impacted traffic in the area, Mohave County, Arizona, June 24, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards. St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire that started in the Virgin River Gorge on Thursday evening has shut down a part of Interstate 15 in the area of mile 25 on the Arizona side due to a growing brush fire.

The fire started around 5:30 p.m. along the northbound side of the highway and is believed to be human caused, according to the Color County Fire Interagency.

As of 730 p.m., a part of the interstate through the gorge was shut down so a plane could fly over and drop retardant on the fire, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Capt. Debbie Gates said in a text to St. George News. She added that the fire also appears to be spreading north toward the Utah border.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that the right lane of the northbound lanes of I-15 has been blocked due to the fire.

The fire is also estimated to have grown to 150 acres and has consumed grass and brush along the way, according to a report from the Color County Fire Interagency.

Agencies responding to the fire have included the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, Arizona Department of Transportation, Mojave County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management and St. George Fire Department, Gates said.

This post will be updated as information becomes available.

