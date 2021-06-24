1 taken to hospital after 2 collisions clog traffic on I-15

Scene of a vehicle collision on Interstate 15, Washington City, Utah, June 24, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two rear-end crashes on northbound Interstate 15 brought traffic to a near standstill Thursday evening.

The first incident occurred shortly before 6 p.m. on northbound I-15 near mile marker 12, while the second one occurred along that same stretch of roadway a short time later.

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Judd said that in the initial crash, one of the vehicles rear-ended another car and pushed it into two other vehicles.

One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for evaluation, Judd added.

Traffic in the area was impacted for more than an hour while the scene was cleared. The left lane was fully closed for approximately 30 minutes, according to UHP. The traffic backup extended past Exit 10 and also led to congestion in Washington City as numerous drivers were seen exiting the interstate to avoid being stuck.

From the southbound side of I-15 at about 6:20 p.m., St. George News observed two wrecked vehicles already positioned on flatbed tow trucks, while two damaged cars from the other crash were seen in the left lane and shoulder, some distance to the south.

The driver of the first car that started the initial chain reaction was cited for following too closely, Judd said.

In addition to multiple UHP troopers, Washington City Police officers also responded to the incident.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings

