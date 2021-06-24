A month later, cause of Diagonal Street fire in St. George remains a mystery

Home on Diagonal Street in St. George seen a day after a large fire destroyed multiple structures in a St. George, Utah, neighborhood. May 22, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A month after a fire destroyed three homes and damaged multiple structures on 300 West and Diagonal Street in St. George, fire investigators still do not know the cause of the fire. But they at least now know where it started.

“We’ve determined it started in a backyard area,” St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker told St. George News.

That backyard area was to the home at 443 N. 300 West, which was a total loss in the fire – with the roof of the two-story home caving in during the fire.

Along with that home, two others were completely destroyed, two units of a multifamily structure were extensively damaged and another home was damaged, while several other garages, sheds or other structures were either damaged or destroyed. No one was injured.

The fire on a very windy May 21 sent a large column of smoke that was seen throughout St. George. It also sent out embers that lit foliage in some front yards around the block and burned up a tall palm tree nearly 200 yards away on 400 West.

Stoker said St. George Fire continues to be aided in the investigation by the state’s Fire Marshal’s Office.

Per the Utah Department of Public Safety website, the state marshal can aid local fire and law enforcement agencies in determining the cause and origins of fires, though ultimately the cause and origin is determined by the local fire chief under state law.

