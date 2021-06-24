Feb. 16, 1960 – June 22, 2021

We are saddened to announce the passing of Bart Richard Butterfield, age 61, passed away June 22, 2021. Bart was born in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 16, 1960, to Dona Lee Cook and Richard Aaron Butterfield.

Bart was the only son along with 4 sisters that was born to Dona Lee Cook and Richard Aaron Butterfield. Bart graduated from West High in Salt Lake City in 1976 and continued onto college at Utah State in Logan, Utah, on a golf scholarship. After college, he ventured into building his own carpet cleaning company. His hard work and dedication to his customers and property managers resulted in a very reputable company. An added bonus to a great business were the friendships that he built with the staff at all of the properties that he did work for.

His business was his life and was the light of his life. He always said that he was in business to make friends not money and some days this was truly the way it was! He was always just showing up with little gifts for people for no reason other than to see them smile. He was such a giving person all the time.

When his time wasn’t being spent cleaning carpets, he enjoyed working in his yard (which was amazing!), camping, fishing and making bets on sports in Mesquite or just a friendly bet with his friends. Many days were spent cheering for the Denver Broncos or the Utah Utes! He was a huge sports fan and could always find a game to make a little bet on.

Bart also had two more little guys that filled his time in his life. He had two Shih Tzu’s: Gizmo and Jax. Those two little dogs brought so much happiness to him. He spent many days walking them in his neighborhood or at the park. Those dogs were so spoiled! He would wrap treats individually at Christmas time and pile them under the tree for them to go and get a present anytime they wanted. This was the kind of person Bart was.

Bart’s time on earth was cut so short, and we are so saddened that we didn’t have more time with him. We had more bets to make and many more fish to catch, but heaven must have needed him a little earlier than we planned for him. Bart will be so truly missed by so many people that knew him. He was loved by so many friends and family.

Bart was survived by the love of his life, Wendy Anderson and her children, Jace (Tessa) Anderson, Kristopher Anderson, Brandon (Noelle) Anderson, and his son, Blake Butterfield. His sisters that he was survived by are Paula (Keith) Rushton, Sherry (Dick) Griffiths and Tina (David) Ainscough. Grandchildren, Jacelynn Anderson, Cambria Anderson, Willow Anderson and Briella Butterfield. Preceded in death by his father, Richard Aaron Butterfield, his mother, Dona Lee Christiansen and his sister, Vicky Butterfield.

Visitation for Bart will be on Saturday, June 26, 2021, 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street in St George, Utah

Friends and family who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below.

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/56134

A graveside service will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery 1777 S. Dixie Drive in St George, Utah.

Arrangements are being made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.