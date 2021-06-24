Never hang Christmas lights again: Start a new tradition, beautify your home with EverLights

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Say goodbye to the annual tradition of tangled Christmas lights, balancing on ladders and replacing burnt-out bulbs. Homeowners can spend more time enjoying family and less time on the roof with discreet, aesthetically pleasing permanent exterior lighting for any occasion from EverLights.

EverLights can be installed over a weekend and enjoyed year-round. A user-friendly smartphone app allows homeowners to create and control dazzling light shows sure to be the hit of any street.

“You’ll see neighbors taking a second – or third – look,” area sales manager Chris Muegge said.

Headquartered in Lindon, EverLights launched seven years ago and now has several branches nationwide. Their Southern Utah division serves homeowners throughout Washington and Iron counties. Muegge said growth has been more than doubling year over year, largely due to referrals from many happy customers.

EverLights uses LED technology rated for 50,000 hours of use, which roughly equates to leaving the system on 24/7 for seven years. Products are developed and manufactured according to the specifications of their in-house design team, and unlike many contractors, the company doesn’t hire third-party installation crews.

“Everyone who comes to your house is a corporate employee of EverLights,” Muegge said.

There’s no cost or obligation to get a free estimate from EverLights. Once the homeowner signs an agreement, they only put 20% down to start the installation process.

Muegge said EverLights are essentially maintenance-free once the system is installed. The warranty covers everything through the first year of ownership.

Using the EverLights app for iOS and Android, which was designed by the company’s in-house software engineers, customers can control their lights from any place in the world with cell service or a Wi-Fi connection. They can program the lights to turn on and off at any desired time and select from a variety of preset sequences, or create their own. Effects include fading, blinking, twinkling, strobing and chasing.

EverLights are perfect for adding a bit of Christmas cheer, setting a spooky mood for Halloween, showing patriotic pride on the Fourth of July and much more. Muegge recalled an avid fan of the Utah Jazz who created a special sequence featuring the team colors to use on game nights. With 16 million colors and unlimited combinations, the possibilities are truly endless.

But homeowners don’t need a special occasion to use EverLights. Muegge said many customers program their system to come on each night to add beautiful, subtle ambient lighting to their home exterior.

“We set our lights pointing out, and our competitors point them down. That makes a big difference,” he added. “Any lighting you already have on the house won’t bleed out over ours.”

EverLights are installed in the top lip of the gutter and spaced 9 inches apart. If the home doesn’t have a gutter, the installation crew will use a channel that mounts to the stucco or fascia to hold the lights in place.

Muegge said the lights can be attached to any type of home as well as commercial buildings. EverLights currently adorn Balance of Nature and Chik-fil-A in St. George, among others.

“The lights look amazing, and you can’t even see them during the day,” he added. “You have to point them out to people.”

Make your house the most festive on the block this summer and all year long with an EverLights system. Get a quote for your EverLights permanent Christmas lights today.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.