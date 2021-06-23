Find it. Tag it. Win it. Explore the awe-inspiring sights of Bryce Canyon Country this summer

Hoodoos at sunset in Bryce Canyon National Park, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Bryce Canyon Country, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — This summer, go beyond Bryce Canyon National Park and visit other areas in Bryce Canyon Country, which is home to two national parks, three state parks, one national monument, one national forest and many other unbelievable sights.

To help visitors know where else to explore beyond Bryce Canyon National Park, Bryce Canyon Country will be hosting a social media event called “Find it. Tag it. Win it.” until Sept. 6. To participate, travel to 10 different locations around the area and be entered in to win amazing prizes.

Here’s how it all works

Grab a flyer online or from participating businesses around the county. Visit as many of the 10 designated locations as you can throughout the summer:

Panguitch Lake.

Antimony.

Bryce Canyon National Park.

Kodachrome Basin State Park.

Devil’s Garden in Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

The Burr Trail.

Anasazi State Park Museum.

Ticaboo.

Escalante Petrified Forest/Wide Hollow Reservoir.

Red Canyon.

While exploring the area, take a picture with the location marker on the flyer. Post on Instagram and tag @brycecanyoncountry as well as use the hashtag #findtagwin. Tags made on Instagram stories or other social media platforms will not be accepted.

Each post will then be entered to win that week’s prize. At the end of the summer, all of your entries will be added up. You can have up to 10 entries, which will give you a higher chance of winning the grand prize. Prizes range from $100-$300 in value. Some prizes are gift cards to lodging and restaurants in Bryce Canyon Country, and others are for outdoor equipment.

Many of the prizes have been donated by local businesses in Bryce Canyon Country. This event would not be possible without their generosity. Take time to visit the local businesses around each location. There are unique restaurants, lodging options, beautiful parks and recreational opportunities throughout the entire area. Experience as much as you can and embrace the beauty of Bryce Canyon Country by participating in “Find it. Tag it. Win it.” this summer.

For more information about the event, terms and agreements and contest rules, check out the Bryce Canyon Country website.

