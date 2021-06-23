Wildland fire crew gives assist to douse trailer fire on Bluff Street

ST. GEORGE — A trailer on fire near the Green Iguana restaurant on Bluff Street in St. George was a brief curiosity, but a combination of “right place at the right time” moments proved to make the fire one that didn’t do much more than leave a little bit of damage to the trailer.

The fire in the parking lot between the restaurant and the former Discount Pawn store at 790 S. Bluff Street was first reported at 5 p.m. and noticeable enough to be seen by onlookers at the AutoZone next door.

But by 5:15 p.m., the brief blaze was out after quick work by firefighters and a few lucky circumstances. The trailer was damaged, but not necessarily a total loss.

St. George Fire Capt. Tyler Talbot told St. George News a couple was parking their pick-up truck with a trailer attached to park for dinner, when they noticed some smoke coming out of the trailer.

That was the first lucky circumstance. The other was that a wildland fire crew happened to be driving by at the time.

“They had it mostly knocked down by the time we got here,” Talbot said. “We were really grateful for their help.”

Ladder 21 and Engine 23 were on the scene from the St. George Fire Department, as well as a St. George Police officer.

Other than a burned work table inside the trailer, many of the other contents inside the trailer appeared to be unscathed, including some cardboard boxes. Other damage occurred to the trailer’s side as firefighters had to force their way in.

By 5:30 p.m., the scene was mostly cleared.

This report is based on comments by police personnel and may not include the full scope of the findings.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.