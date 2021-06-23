Police seek information on St. George crash near Sunset Corner that left 2 dead

Scene of a crash at Bluff Street and W. 1130 North Circle in St. George, Utah. June 18, 2021 | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Police are asking for the public’s help in an ongoing investigation involving the crash that occurred last Friday next to the Sunset Corners shopping complex that left two people dead.

“They’re still investigating it,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell said of the crash. adding that along with the two fatalities, one other person was injured and transported to St. George Regional Hospital while another person had minor injuries.

At around 4:27 p.m. on Friday, according to police, a blue/teal 2008 Acura MDX sports utility vehicle and a light-blue 2005 Toyota Camry collided on the stretch of Bluff Street between Sunset Boulevard and Snow Canyon Parkway – right at the corner with West 1130 North Circle.

It took nearly 2 1/2 hours to clear the scene as police conducted an extended investigation. However, that investigation continues.

St. George Police took to its Facebook page late Tuesday seeking to hear from anyone who saw either vehicle in the minutes before the crash, specifically the Camry between 4:15 and 4:30 p.m.

Police are asking anyone who saw the vehicle or the crash to call 435-627-4386 and ask for Sgt. Tyrell Bangerter.

