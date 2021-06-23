TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by Virgin River Casino

SOUTHERN UTAH — The weekend is almost here, and that means it’s time to look for adventure – whether it’s something fun, inspiring, educational or entertaining. Take advantage of our snapshot of Southern Utah events and activities to enjoy with family and friends, and keep the adventure going all weekend long!
Watch TGIF Show co-hosts Sheldon and Amy talk about their weekend picks:
See video at the top of this listing.
Weekend events | June 25-27
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Rouge: Utah Women’s Voices | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 5-7:30 p.m. PDT | Palette & Pour Party | Admission: $30 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | SUMA After Hours | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Final Friday Art Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Along University Boulevard, Cedar City.
- Friday, 5-8 p.m. | Mural Walk | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 2-4 p.m. | Only Abstraction | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Jack Grosko | Admission: Free | Location: Arrowhead Gallery ETC, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Observations: People and Stories Visualized by Stewart Seidman | Admission: Free | Location: Southern Utah Museum of Art, 13 S. 300 West, Cedar City.
Education/enlightenment
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Concealed Carry Class | Admission: $65 | Location: Hampton Inn St. George, 53 N. River Road, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. | Richard III Opening | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Disney’s Beauty and the Beast | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday and Saturday, all day | Desertscape International Film Festival | Admission: $10-$75 | Location: The Electric Theater, 68 E. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon | Historic St. George Live! | Admission: $3-$5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 7-9 p.m. | Bright Star | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: Kanab High School, 59 Cowboy Drive, Kanab.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | South Pacific | Admission: $23 | Location: St. George Musical Theater, 212 N. Main St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday (matinée from 2-4 p.m.), 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Million Dollar Quartet | Admission: $23-$73 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Comedy of Errors Opening | Admission: $13-$80 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8:45-10:30 p.m. | Annie | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Family
- Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Summer Lego Challenge | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Santa Clara Branch, 1099 N. Lava Flow Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 6-8 p.m. | Teen Night! | Admission: $5 | Location: St. George Art Museum, 47 E. 200 North, St. George.
- Friday, 6:30-10:30 p.m. | June Parents Night Out | Admission: $20-$45 | Location: Bare Foot Gymnastics, 476 E. Riverside Drive, Building C, St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8:58 p.m. | Movie in the Park: “The Addams Family” | Admission: Free | Location: Town Square Park, 50 S. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Dino Discovery Day | Admission: $7 | Location: Thunder Junction Park, 1851 S. Dixie Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Kidpreneur Fair | Admission: Free | Location: Palette Bakery, 255 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. | Saturday Afternoon Movie: “Ferdinand” | Admission: Free | Location: Washington County Library – Hildale Branch, 440 E. Newel Ave., Hildale.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 7-9 p.m. | New Beginnings Auction & Performance Showcase | Admission: $10 | Location: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, 136 N. 100 East, St. George.
- Saturday, 8:30-11 a.m. | Breakfast on the Farm | Admission: $9 | Location: Red Acre Farm, 2322 W. 4375 North, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Water Festival | Admission: Free | Location: Main Street Park, 200 N. Main St., Cedar City.
Music
- Friday, 8:30-10 p.m. | Sunset Concert Series: Reciprocity | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Lonzy | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PDT | The Ride | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | YESOUISI & Whiskey Tooth Revival | Admission: $5 (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 9:30 p.m. to midnight | Last Call Club Night at The Grille | Admission: Free | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Gander RV & Outdoors Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Gander RV & Outdoors, 1210 W. State St., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. | Red Rock Bicycle Co. 1st Anniversary Party | Admission: Free | Location: Red Rock Bicycle Co., 996 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | A Night at the Beluga | Admission: $25-$150 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | Big Ben’s Storage Facility Grand Opening | Admission: Free | Location: Big Ben’s Storage Facility, 4481 Mill Circle, St. George.
- Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon | Cars + Coffee | Admission: Free | Location: Bristlecone, 67 W. Center St., Cedar City.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Friday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Cedar City Moonwalk & 5K Run | Admission: $15-$25 | Location: West Canyon Park, 151 S. 400 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 8-9 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 6:30-8 p.m. | Bowling Pin Shoot | Admission: $7 | Location: Rowdy’s Range, 610 N. Industrial Road, St. George.
Have a tip for something happening next weekend?
Send us the details to be considered for next weekend’s TGIF!
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.