Choosing the right vision correction surgery for you at Richens Eye Center

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — LASIK surgery, particularly bladeless LASIK, has a great track record of excellent results, safety and quick recovery. But since not everyone is a prime candidate for LASIK, it’s important to understand that you have other options.

The standard in LASIK today is a bladeless procedure, also called iLASIK or all-laser LASIK. When you have bladeless LASIK, an advanced femtosecond laser is used to create the thin corneal flap. This bladeless method is used by some to promote healing after surgery.

While this is the standard of care, some providers still do traditional LASIK, where a microkeratome blade in a surgeon’s hand is used to create this flap. In either case, an excimer laser is used to gently reshape your cornea to correct your vision.

All-laser LASIK also involves 3D mapping of the eye before surgery to identify imperfections. This mapping is quick, painless and allows the procedure to be precisely matched to your eye during surgery.

LASIK surgery is incredibly low-risk, but bladeless LASIK is even safer. Since bladeless LASIK uses a laser to create the flap rather than a hand-held blade, it’s also more precise. This results in higher accuracy and faster healing, with 94% of patients seeing 20/20 or better six months after bladeless LASIK.

Generally speaking, you may be a good candidate for LASIK if you meet the following criteria:

Your myopia (nearsightedness) does not exceed -12.00 diopters.

Your hyperopia (farsightedness) is +6.00 diopters or less.

Your vision prescription is stable.

You are generally in good health with healthy eyes.

There are a handful of things that may mean you’re not a great candidate for LASIK. These reasons include but are not limited to the following:

You’re under 18 or over 45 years of age (due to fluctuations that may be occurring in your vision).

You’re taking certain prescription drugs, such as some steroids or drugs that cause dry eye.

Your cornea is too thin or very oddly shaped.

Your vision is fluctuating.

If you’re not a candidate for LASIK, you may still be able to have vision correction surgery.

Implantable contact lens

Implantable contact lens procedures are also called Visian ICL. The Visian ICL is an artificial prescription lens placed behind the iris and in front of your eye’s natural lens through a tiny incision.

This procedure is approved for patients age 21 and older who are nearsighted in moderate to severe ranges of -3.00 to -20.00 diopters. For many years prior to FDA approval in 2005, the Visian ICL was used successfully in Europe and many other countries, and it continues to be used today. With over 1 million ICL procedures completed, it’s trusted by doctors and even the armed forces.

In the case of a significant prescription change or the release of newer options, Visian ICL surgery may be reversed by removing the implanted lens. No corneal tissue is removed with Visian ICL surgery.

Refractive lens exchange

Refractive lens exchange is a vision correction procedure where your eye’s natural lens is removed and replaced with an intraocular lens implant. This option may suit patients who are age 55 and older.

Unlike the Visian ICL, the lens implant used in refractive lens exchange can be multifocal, providing better sight for distance, intermediate and near vision. There are various multifocal lens options available for refractive lens exchange, so you and your doctor can work together to choose the best one for you.

