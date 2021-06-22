Feb. 17, 1942 – June 8, 2021

Karyn Warren, 79, passed away on June 8, 2021, born Feb. 17, 1942, Colby, Kansas to Arthur Dale Williams, Verona Agnes Elizabeth Gieselman. She was predeceased by her husband, Colin Warren, who passed away on August 29, 2020. They were married at Hope Church Daly City, California, in 1982.

They met on a raft trip at Lake Powell where Colin had spent a substantial portion of his life with his dog ‘Eli’ living at and writing about Lake Powell. Karyn was an Army nurse enlisted since 1969 and had been stationed at several Army hospitals including Ft. Hood, Texas, when they were married. She was reassigned to Hawaii, Ft. Knox, Kentucky, Ft. Dix, New Jersey. She was promoted to colonel in 1990. Shortly after she decided to retire and they moved to Pagosa Springs, Colorado, Page, Arizona, Mesquite, Nevada, and finally Washington, Utah. Karyn continued to work for 10 years after her retirement from the Army in various hospitals until she finally retired in 2020.

She is survived by her sister, Marsha Williams; niece, Kristy Plimmer, 38; nephew, Kristy’s son, Aiden who is 9.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Share for We Care for Animals, PO Box 3028, Mesquite, Nevada, 89024.

Mesquite Cancer Help Society, 150 N. Yucca St., Rm 36, Mesquite, Nevada, 89027.

