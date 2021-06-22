April 22, 1937 – June 15, 2021

Juanita Mankin Teeples, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Logan, Utah. She was born April 22, 1937, in Las Vegas, Nevada, to Ernest Elmo and Lola Works Mankin. Juanita was blessed with four children, whom she loved dearly. She married the love of her life, Garth Arnold Teeples, on March 25, 1968, and was further blessed with five more children whom she loved as her own.

Juanita held a variety of jobs throughout her work life, but one of her favorite final jobs was at the Postal Station at Hurst Ace Hardware in St. George, Utah. She loved the ladies she worked with and luncheoned with nearly every month since she retired in 2008.

She is survived by her children Merry Jo Lopez, Mesquite, Nevada; Deborah Shaw, Mesquite, Nevada; Jeanna Jo Binder, Collierville, Tennessee; David (Tara) Teeples, Atwater, California; Kevin (Julie) Teeples; Brent Teeples; Christopher Teeples, Darby, Montana; John (Gloria) Davis, Las Vegas, Nevada; her brothers Vaughn “Abe” (Ann Marie) Mankin, Smithfield, Utah; Ernest (Marge) Mankin, Brigham City, Utah; and many much-loved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Garth; her son, Kevin Blessum; her sister, Loretta Needham; brother Kenneth Mankin (Beth) and her parents, Ernest and Lola.

Juanita’s children and family would like to acknowledge Juanita’s family at Cherokee Springs Retirement Community whose friendships she so dearly loved. Her children would also like to acknowledge the caregivers at Intermountain Logan Regional Hospital and Intermountain Hospice for the kind and loving care she received during her final days. They would especially like to express their gratitude for Tina and Matt McGugin, Ann Marie and Vaughn Mankin, Mara and Justin Elsner, and Natalya and Shawn Bailey for their unwavering love and for ensuring Nita were cared for and never alone.

Services will be Saturday, June 26, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.