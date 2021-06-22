‘We’re here to help’: Any Lab Test Now offers accurate, affordable testing for health, DNA and other concerns

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you have questions about your health, Any Lab Test Now of St. George can help you find the answers.

Any Lab Test Now provides competitively priced, discreet service with quick and accurate results for over 8,000 tests, including health screening, drugs and alcohol and DNA. The lab also performs COVID-19 and flu rapid antigen testing, RT-PCR nasal testing approved for travel and antibody testing for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine or suspect they already had the virus.

“There are other places you can get blood work done,” franchise owner Julie Blasingame said, “but not with the variety and availability of tests that we offer. Pretty much any test you can think of, we can do it for you.”

Any Lab Test Now has been serving the St. George community for 12 years. Blasingame purchased the business in June 2020, and she said that whether they’re monitoring dosage for a new medication, taking active steps to manage a chronic condition like diabetes or working closely with a medical provider to establish a diagnosis, she seeks to empower clients to take more control over their health.

Blasingame said Any Lab Test Now is a reliable and affordable resource for general health testing like the annual checkup panel, which provides a complete blood count and comprehensive metabolic panel along with cholesterol, hemoglobin and thyroid-stimulating hormone levels.

Comprehensive male and female panel testing allows individuals at any stage of life to identify imbalances that may affect their heart, kidney and reproductive function. Clients opting for the health-focused DNA screening will receive a breakdown of how their body metabolizes different nutrients along with meal planning and workout guidance.

Any Lab Test Now screens for food allergies and sensitivities as well as a variety of conditions including Lyme disease, Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, tuberculosis, measles, cystic fibrosis and sickle cell disease. The lab can also test for exposure to mold, arsenic, lead, mercury and other hazardous substances.

Blasingame said millions of Americans suffer from nutritional deficiencies, which may present troubling symptoms that are difficult to diagnose.

“Almost everyone I come into contact with is low in vitamin D or B levels,” she said. “Unless you ask your doctor to check that, you might never find out.”

Additionally, clients can get answers to life’s most personal questions with legally admissible paternity and DNA tests. Any Lab Test Now also offers comprehensive testing panels for sexually transmitted diseases including HIV.

Drug and alcohol testing can offer peace of mind to employers, workers and parents. Testing can be conducted for an array of both legal and illegal substances through a variety of specimens – such as blood, urine, hair and nails – depending on the desired detection period. Mobile services are also available for workplaces and groups needing to quickly test multiple people for COVID-19 or other environmental factors.

Expecting parents can find out the sex of their baby as early as eight weeks with 99% accuracy, Blasingame. Pet owners can even uncover the genetic makeup of their pooch with canine ancestry testing.

With so many options available, the knowledgeable staff at Any Lab Test Now is ready to assist clients in choosing the right tests for their concerns.

Kenadee Bundy, medical assistant and office manager at the St. George location, said that when someone comes in, they are “more than happy to take the time to sit down and explain something to them.”

“We want to make sure everyone always has all the information they need.”

For many tests, the collection process takes as little as 15 minutes. Blasingame said results can often be delivered the next day, although some tests like DNA and thyroid levels require a bit more time. Any Lab Test Now is one of more than 170 independently owned and operated franchise locations and is affiliated with accredited labs throughout the U.S.

A doctor’s order is not required for any of the tests, and Any Lab Test Now accepts FSA and HSA cards as payment; however, services are not covered by insurance.

Blasingame said these factors provide many clients with a significant financial advantage over testing at a medical lab. For people with a restrictively high deductible or no health coverage, Any Lab Test Now helps bridge the gap to the resources they need to achieve and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“We’re here to help,” she said. “We just want to take care of the needs of the community and make sure they’re getting the best care.”

Any Lab Test Now of St. George | Address: 175 W. 900 South #5, St. George | Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Telephone: 435-628-2220 | Website.

