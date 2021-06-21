Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Written by or for St. George News
June 21, 2021
Scene of a wildfire burning near the town of Enterprise, Utah, June 18, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, June 19-20.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

Firefighters continue to battle 10,000 acre wildfire near Enterprise

Wildfire smoke rising from the foothills north of the town of Enterprise, Utah, June 18, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Jared Holt, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — The Flatt Fire, a lightning-sparked wildfire that started Friday afternoon along the Old Modena Road near Beryl and spread to Enterprise, burned thousands of acres in a matter of hours, officials said.

Read complete story here.

Las Vegas pushes land swap to balance growth, conservation

This Feb. 9, 2005, file photo, shows the suburbs of Las Vegas from atop the Stratosphere tower looking west down Sahara Ave., towards the Spring Mountains. | Associated Press file photo by Joe Cavaretta, St. George News

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Record-breaking heat and historic drought in the U.S. West are doing little to discourage cities from planning to welcome millions of new residents in the decades ahead.

Read complete story here.

Cedar City Police eying driver impairment as possible factor in head-on collision

Scene of a head-on collision involving two pickup trucks near the intersection of 200 North and College Way / Airport Road, Cedar City, Utah, June 19, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A head-on collision in Cedar City on Saturday morning sent one driver to the hospital, and police are investigating the possibility the injured driver may have been impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Read complete story here.

Man tied to home burglary case after officers allegedly find him riding bicycle with no pants on

Composite image with background stock photo and overlay of Washington City Police vehicle taken in Washington City, Utah, May 11, 2021 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A suspect known to officers in Washington City was arrested for allegedly entering a business wearing only a shirt over the weekend and was later tied to a residential burglary reported one day prior after the property owner found him in a basement apartment.

Read complete story here.

Navajo Lake to undergo rotenone treatment to kill chubs

Dead fish after an application of rotenone in a body of water, date and location not specified. | Image courtesy of Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Navajo Lake will be treated later this fall to rid it of undesirable non-game fish, wildlife officials say.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news[email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!