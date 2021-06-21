Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Scene of a wildfire burning near the town of Enterprise, Utah, June 18, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday through Sunday, June 19-20.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

CEDAR CITY — The Flatt Fire, a lightning-sparked wildfire that started Friday afternoon along the Old Modena Road near Beryl and spread to Enterprise, burned thousands of acres in a matter of hours, officials said.

Read complete story here.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Record-breaking heat and historic drought in the U.S. West are doing little to discourage cities from planning to welcome millions of new residents in the decades ahead.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — A head-on collision in Cedar City on Saturday morning sent one driver to the hospital, and police are investigating the possibility the injured driver may have been impaired by drugs or alcohol.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect known to officers in Washington City was arrested for allegedly entering a business wearing only a shirt over the weekend and was later tied to a residential burglary reported one day prior after the property owner found him in a basement apartment.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — Navajo Lake will be treated later this fall to rid it of undesirable non-game fish, wildlife officials say.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories below.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.