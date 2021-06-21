Dedicated, caring specialists at Southwest Spine & Pain help patients get back to enjoying life

Stock image | Photo by Albina Gavrilovic/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southwest Spine & Pain Center is a leader within the field of pain management and boasts some of the most well-trained pain specialists not just in Utah but on the national stage.

The physicians at Southwest Spine & Pain have trained at the Mayo Clinic, Johns Hopkins University and Harvard University, and they are all fellowship-trained in pain medicine.

This expertise and focus on quality, safety, innovation and outcomes ensures that the physicians at Southwest Spine & Pain have the ability to provide the most efficient and effective care to their patients seeking relief from their pain-related condition. What sets the clinic apart is their overarching belief that the needs of the patient come first.

“When somebody walks into the clinic, my primary goal is to identify and treat the underlying cause of the pain, rather than treat pain as a symptom,” founding partner Dr. Jon Obray said.

The physicians at Southwest Spine & Pain will create a multidisciplinary treatment plan that is unique to you.

Southwest Spine & Pain provides extraordinary pain care by using a wide variety of injection therapies, minimally invasive surgeries, management of different kinds of pain medications and through coordination of physical therapy and advanced imaging. Patients no longer have to suffer in silence, as recent advances in the field of pain management have created new and exciting treatments that can enable people to get back to their lives.

Southwest Spine & Pain brings the best in diagnostic services, advanced imaging, in-office interventional centers, surgical care and rehabilitation services to St. George and surrounding areas.

“For every patient, the goal is to diagnose the problem, to restore and optimize function and to decrease pain,” Obray said.

Whether you’re suffering from acute or chronic pain, the pain management doctors at Southwest Spine & Pain are dedicated to helping you live life to the fullest.

Some of the most common conditions Southwest Spine & Pain treats include the following:

Arthritis.

Back pain.

Headaches.

Fibromyalgia.

Knee and hip pain.

Neck pain.

Sciatica.

With four locations in Southern Utah, the credentialed and caring physicians at Southwest Spine & Pain are ready to help you get back to life again. While there isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to finding treatment, the sooner you see a pain management physician, the sooner you’ll be on your way toward getting the help you need and the quality of life you deserve.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Southwest Spine & Pain Center | Address: 652 S. Medical Center Drive, Suite 110, St. George | Telephone 435-656-2424 | Website.

Other locations: St. George – Red Hills: 301 N. 200 East, Suite 2A | Telephone: 435-688-7246. St. George – Rheumatology Division: 1490 E. Foremaster Drive, Suite 220 | Telephone: 435-879-7610. Hurricane: 25 N. 2000 West, Suite 8 | Telephone: 435-635-0174. Cedar City: 1303 N. Main St. | Telephone: 435-586-2229.



Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.