Auditions for the ‘Star Search Talent Show’ to be held this week in St. George

Auditions for the Star Search Talent Show will be held Thursday, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Local entertainers are invited to audition on Thursday for the opportunity to share their talent at the upcoming Fourth of July Celebration.

Entertainers of all types are sought for the “Star Search Talent Show,” part of the upcoming Fourth of July Celebration. Auditions will be conducted Thursday from 4-6 p.m. at the St. George Recreation Center, located at 285 S. 400 E., according to a press release issued by the city of St. George. Those interested should register online.

“We know there are many talented people in St. George who are eager to show off their skills,” Aaron Metler, St. George races recreation supervisor, said in the news release. “Thanks to our generous sponsor, State Bank of Southern Utah, we will again be offering outstanding prize packages to our winners. We hope everyone will join us in celebrating our nation’s birthday and in sharing the freedom to reconnect.”

The show brings a diverse range of showmanship to the stage, including singers, dancers, stand-up comics, songwriters and magicians. Each act must be less than four minutes in length, and performers should bring their own instruments and digital devices that serve their performances.

The top five finalists in each category will be notified by Saturday if they qualify for the performance. The Star Search Talent Show will take place July 3 at Historic Town Square on the Main Stage at 10:30 a.m., part of the Fourth of July Celebration.

Prizes will be awarded to the top-three finishers in each of three age categories (10 years and younger, 11-17 years, and 18 years and older), as judged by a panel of community leaders. Contestants must register in advance to audition for a slot on the performance schedule (no exceptions) and pay a $5 fee at the audition, according to the release.

The events of July 3 mark the return of day-long festivities to commemorate the birthday of the United States and include the Independence Carnival, Uncle Sam 4K Race, parade, games, hot-dog eating contest, Diaper Dash and more.

Specific questions can be directed to Talent Show Coordinator Marianne Hamilton or to the city leisure services department at 435-627-4500.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.