June 14, 2021

Lisa Pearson, 62, passed away in a Las Vegas hospital after a long, courageous struggle with health issues related to diabetes and kidney failure, on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Lisa was the baby in the family of four girls, born to William Pratt and Beth Blattner Pearson in Blackfoot, Idaho. She was raised in Arco, Idaho and graduated from Butte High School in 1977. She was involved in many high school activities, especially drill team, where she served as captain, during which time she formed many long-lasting friendships. Lisa had a vibrant, outgoing personality and had many friends.

She maintained those friendships throughout her life, and even after her health deteriorated, she and groups of friends would gather for several days of memory-making fun. She particularly loved the music of Lionel Ritchie and enjoyed going to music concerts. Lisa was the jokester, prankster and source of amusement in a group. Whenever you saw those dimples deepen and that twinkle in her eye you knew she was up to her shenanigans.

You never wanted to be too close to her when pictures were taken, or she would photo bomb you with rabbit ears. Shortly after graduating from high school Lisa was in an auto accident, which caused trauma-induced diabetes. This was the beginning of her health issues which ultimately took her life.

She later moved to Utah where she was married for several years and had one daughter who meant the world to her. She worked at several occupations, but her favorite was working as an emergency dispatcher for Salt Lake County where she was given a medal for her skill in handling a life-saving emergency.

When her health began to decline, she moved to St. George, Utah to be closer to her mom. It was there she became reacquainted with Chris Reynolds from good ol’ Butte High School. He came and took her for a ride on his Harley in 2015 and soon they were inseparable. Even though Lisa eventually had to start dialysis for kidney failure she remained active, and she and Chris had many good times together. Chris says Lisa made him and his life better.

She moved to Mesquite, Nevada, to be with Chris, which is where she resided until the time of her death. They had a little dog named Murphy that Lisa dearly loved. Murphy would bark and cry when she would hear Lisa’s voice on the phone when Chris talked to Lisa for the many months she was in the hospital after her tragic accident in September of 2020. Lisa leaves a legacy of her strength through adversity, of which she had an abundance!

She will be remembered fondly by everyone who knew her. Lisa was only separated from her mom for about seven months, as her mother passed away in November 2020. Her dad also preceded her in death in January 2002. Lisa is survived by her only child, Katrina Marie Krell (Katie), Lisas’s pride and joy. Lisa is also survived by three older sisters: Suzette Powell (Calvin), Parowan, Utah; Connie Lassen (Glen), Sandy, Utah; and Trudy Barnes (Bruce), Jerome, Idaho; as well as her companion of 5 1/2 years, Chris Reynolds, and their beloved canine Murphy.

Lisa will be greatly missed, but those who know how long and hard she struggled are grateful she is no longer shackled to her physical body. She is now free from the confinement of hospitals, dialysis and debilitating pain and is with her mom and dad once again.

At Lisa’s request, a small graveside celebration of life will be held. She will be interred near her mother and father in Tonaquint Cemetery in St. George.