I-15 traffic to detour through Cedar City during Coal Creek bridge removal

Road closure signs near the soon-to-be-demolished Coal Creek Bridge, Cedar City, Utah, June 19, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Interstate 15 traffic passing through Cedar City will be diverted through town on two successive nights, with the first shift starting Monday at 9 p.m. and ending Tuesday at 6 a.m.

Then, on Tuesday night, the other side of I-15 will close for nine hours, from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The southbound side of I-15 between Exit 62 and Exit 59 will be closed the first night, while the northbound side of that same stretch will be closed the second night, according to Utah Department of Transportation. Traffic will be rerouted onto Main Street and 200 North for each of the closures (see map for detours).

The scheduled closures will enable UDOT crews to demolish and remove the Coal Creek Bridge. The replacement of the bridge is part of an improvement project that was previously detailed in Cedar City News.

According to UDOT, a second round of I-15 closures with similar impact will take place later this summer as a new, wider bridge is installed.

For more information, visit the project’s page on UDOT’s website or call 435-417-9417. To receive regular updates by email, send a request to [email protected].

